Dog follows beloved owner’s coffin to cemetery in ‘beautiful and poignant’ photo

Margo Magan (94), from Killashee in Longford died on Friday, December 30 surrounded by her family in the care of the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

Irish Twitter users were left in awe after a Longford man shared an "incredibly powerful and poignant” photo of his late mother’s dog walking behind her coffin after her funeral.

The late Margo Magan (née Beckett)

The mother-of-twelve was a “champion” swimmer, national table tennis winner, and talented golf player. Margo was Longford Golf Club Lady Captain in 1971 and the club's First Lady President in 1996.

Margo’s funeral mass took place at St Patrick’s Church in Killashee last Monday.

Her son Mike took to social media to share a photo of his mum’s beloved dog Bessie leading mourners to Killashee Cemetery following the funeral.

The snap, taken by Mike’s niece Tamara Gervasoni, showed the golden retriever travelling behind the hearse on the way to the graveyard.

We said our final goodbye to our remarkable Mum, Margo, today @ 94. She loved her dog. Mother of 12. Champion swimmer, holder of many titles/records, top golfer, 1st female president of a golf club in Ireland. Active until recently having swam Xmas day 3 yrs ago. Legend. pic.twitter.com/NopoT5yA59 — Mike Magan (@MikeMagan1) January 2, 2023

Alongside the poignant photo, Mike paid tribute to his late mother, calling her a “legend”.

He wrote: “We said our final goodbye to our remarkable Mum, Margo, today @ 94. She loved her dog. Mother of 12. Champion swimmer, holder of many titles/records, top golfer, 1st female president of a golf club in Ireland. Active until recently having swam Xmas day 3 yrs ago. Legend.”

Twitter users were overcome with emotion after seeing the photo of the bereaved pup and thanked Mike for sharing the sweet moment with the internet as they extended their condolences to the family.

One person said: “What a beautiful tweet, commemorating your mother. What a full & wonderful life she lived! Condolences to you & all the family.”

Another wrote: “What an amzing woman - mother to 12 and all the rest of her achievements, none of which mattered to her dog, or you right now. It is about the relationship between the two. The gap she leaves will be big in many lives, yours and including the four legged one. Thanks for sharing (sic)”.

A third chimed in: “Condolences to you and the Magan and Beckett families. That poignant photo tells a story.”

And someone else added: “That is both beautiful & poignant at the same tome. A wonderful tribute to her.”