Dodgy pint of Guinness pulled at London pub causes huge online stir

A pub in London has come in for some hilarious criticism online for pulling a foamy looking pint of Guinness.

‘Shitlondonguinness’ is a self-explanatory Twitter page that posts pints of dodgy black stuff from the English capital.

The site is run by Ian Ryan, originally from Cork. He has made a name for his accounts over the past few years and amassed a loyal following of more than 240,000 people in total.

The page posted the picture of Ian’s most recent order from Wednesday night and it has raked up over one million views, including hundreds of hilarious comments.

Un-appealing pint

"There should be an arrest warrant issued for that crime,” wrote one man.

"That’s an insult to a drain.”

"You’d be safer drinking from a puddle,” said another.

Viewers were unimpressed

"Down with that sort of thing,” said one user.

"Did Rishi pour it?”

"Dirty tap lines and glass, see the bubbles around the glass? That’s the carbonation sticking to particles in the glass and the head is so bad due to the tap lines needing to be cleaned,” explained one woman.

"This would cost €11 in Dublin,” one man wrote, hilariously and in some cases, truthfully.

"Name and shame,” wrote another.

The pub which poured the shocking scoop has been spared a public humiliation but users also shared images of shocking pints from a location in Berlin, where the pints looked like scoops of ice-cream in giant glasses of coke.

Ian recently explained his reasons for setting up the popular page.

Guinness

“Funnily enough, I started drinking Guinness after I moved from Ireland to London, around five years ago.

“It could have been a subconscious thing reminding me of my home situation, when I first left. It could have been that – or that I always thought of it as a bit of an old man drink when I was growing up.

“I think over the last five years it’s become more popular – and once you’ve had a taste for it, it becomes your drink.”

"Non-confrontational” Ian had a funny way to deal with a dodgy drink.

“I would rather secretly drop a pint than take it back,” he said.