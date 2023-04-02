Disruption for Dublin Airport passengers as protesters block roundabout again
“There was traffic disruption for a second Sunday as vehicles were prevented by protesters exiting Dublin Airport for a short period this afternoon”
Air passengers at Dublin Airport faced disruption for the second Sunday in a row today after protesters blocked the main Airport Roundabout.
The protest began around 2pm and ended at 3pm.
Airport operators DAA said the protest caused “traffic disruptions”.
Read more
“There was traffic disruption for a second Sunday as vehicles were prevented by protesters exiting Dublin Airport for a short period this afternoon,” said a spokesperson for the DAA.
“The situation was carefully managed by An Garda Síochána and Airport Police to ensure minimal disruption for passengers.”
The protest caused traffic congestion on T1 and T2 roads, and was slow exiting the airport campus via Castlemoate Road.
Today's Headlines
TARGETED | Grave of prolific burglar whose brother died in car crash last week damaged in attack
'TRAFFIC DISRUPTION' | Disruption for Dublin Airport passengers as protesters block roundabout again
Slan Lynch | Boyzone’s Shane Lynch ‘saying goodbye to showbiz forever’ after pilgrimage TV show
'Inspiration' | Charlie Bird ‘honoured’ to light candle for Vicky Phelan at Phoenix Park charity walk
Worrying | Two separate hauls of guns and drugs found in Finglas not linked to same gang
all over | Leicester sack Brendan Rodgers as they reveal why the axe fell
Wheely tyred | Watch: Woman caught asleep at the wheel of Tesla in LA
'beautiful' | Erin McGregor says her son Harry ‘saved’ her in sweet World Autism Day tribute
'extremely scary' | Wicklow woman's baby due on same day family is to be evicted from their home
PISTE TAKING | Roisin Gorman: ‘Somehow I ended up feeling sorry for millionaire Gwyneth Paltrow’