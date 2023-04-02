'TRAFFIC DISRUPTION' | 

Disruption for Dublin Airport passengers as protesters block roundabout again

"There was traffic disruption for a second Sunday as vehicles were prevented by protesters exiting Dublin Airport for a short period this afternoon"

Niamh McGovernIndependent.ie

Air passengers at Dublin Airport faced disruption for the second Sunday in a row today after protesters blocked the main Airport Roundabout.

The protest began around 2pm and ended at 3pm.

Airport operators DAA said the protest caused “traffic disruptions”.

“There was traffic disruption for a second Sunday as vehicles were prevented by protesters exiting Dublin Airport for a short period this afternoon,” said a spokesperson for the DAA.

“The situation was carefully managed by An Garda Síochána and Airport Police to ensure minimal disruption for passengers.”

The protest caused traffic congestion on T1 and T2 roads, and was slow exiting the airport campus via Castlemoate Road.


