Dillon Quirke’s club grounds to be renamed in his honour after tragic death in hurling match

While playing for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore Dillon Quirke collapsed and died of sudden adult death syndrome

Today marks the one year anniversary of the passing of hurler Dillon Quirke during a game - he was 24.

While playing for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Dillon Quirke collapsed during the hurling match and died of sudden adult death syndrome on August 5, 2022.

In a ceremony today, the Clonoulty Rossmore club grounds will be renamed the Dillon Quirke GAA Grounds to acknowledge the impact Dillon had on his community and sport.

GAA President Larry McCarthy will officially open the club ground and unveil a plaque in Dillon’s memory, the ceremony will be held in advance of his anniversary mass.

Meanwhile, his family has thanked members of the public for the support they have received over the last year.

Following his death, the Dillon Quirke Foundation was established with the aim of providing widespread cardiac screening for young people (aged 12-18) involved in sport.

The foundation, which has raised more than €150,000 over the past year, has come up with fundraising initiatives that included the sale of branded jerseys and numerous community and sporting fundraising events throughout the country.

“Myself, my wife Hazel and our daughters, Shannon and Kellie, are so grateful for the support we have received over the last year. Although it has been a difficult year, the establishment of the Dillon Quirke Foundation has given us a very meaningful way to honour Dillon’s legacy,” Dan Quirke, father of the late Dillon Quirke, said.

“Our aim for the Foundation is to help raise awareness of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) and to prevent other families from going through what we went through. Over the coming months, we are hoping to progress our plans for the roll-out of a screening programme for young sports players throughout the country.”

Mr Quirke added: “The support we have gotten over the last year has been amazing. There have been a huge number of fundraisers, some we haven’t even heard about yet, from music festivals to golf tournaments and everything in between. The sole intention of creating the Foundation in Dillon’s name is to save lives and, in turn, honour his legacy and life.”

​To donate, visit the Dillon Quirke Foundation GoFundMe page (online at gofundme.com).