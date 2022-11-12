DFB rushes to the scene after car flips onto its roof after late night crash

Pictures shared by DFB shows a wrecked car on its roof with broken glass scattered on the ground.

This was the scene in Dublin after a car flipped over onto its roof after a late night incident.

Dublin Fire Brigade had rushed to the collision on Boherboy Road in Saggart this morning.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Pictures shared by DFB shows a wrecked car on its roof with broken glass scattered on the ground.

The road was temporarily sealed off as emergency services worked to make the scene safe.

However, in later update the fire brigade said the road had since reopened.