DFB rushes to the scene after car flips onto its roof after late night crash
Pictures shared by DFB shows a wrecked car on its roof with broken glass scattered on the ground.
This was the scene in Dublin after a car flipped over onto its roof after a late night incident.
Dublin Fire Brigade had rushed to the collision on Boherboy Road in Saggart this morning.
The road was temporarily sealed off as emergency services worked to make the scene safe.
However, in later update the fire brigade said the road had since reopened.
