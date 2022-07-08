Devastation greets news that mental health charity in Co Kildare to set to close after 20 years

‘This is not a decision we have made lightly and not a decision that we ever wanted to make’

Supporters of a non-profit charity that is set to shut its doors after helping people in the Co Kildare area for nearly 20 years have said they are “absolutely devastated”.

The Newbridge-based HOPE (D) organisation, which supports people struggling with mental health and those bereaved by suicide, said it was “with profound sadness and deep regret” that they had come to the decision to close at the end of August.

“Hope(D) was a place for people to find support in times of crisis and a community hub for our volunteers and anyone wishing to drop in for a quick chat or a cup of tea,” a statement on Facebook reads.

“This is not a decision we have made lightly and not a decision that we ever wanted to make. Still, unfortunately, it is a decision we have had to make.

“We want to assure the public that every effort has been made to maintain the service and access funding from all possible sources.

“However, with Covid over the last two years preventing us from being able to fundraise properly and the rising cost of our overheads, it has become clear that our service is unfortunately unsustainable.

“We understand that the fact we are closing is already out in the public domain, and this is something we never wanted until we were ready. As an organisation, we have a duty of care to those accessing our service before anyone else. So we needed to ensure that that news came from us and their counsellors to provide the best possible outcome for them.”

The statement adds: “Since beginning the process of closure, we have engaged with other services to take over our waiting list and are working to remain open long enough to finish out with those clients already accessing our service so that no one will be left behind. We have also worked with other organisations to ensure the best possible outcome for those that need it most.

“As an organisation, we would like to thank everyone that has helped along the way; our fundraisers, our volunteers, our board members past and present and those who have fought alongside us to stay open for as long as we have.”

The organisation thanked the counsellors who have worked with them for their “dedication, passion and support to those in crisis has been the back bone of the organisation”.

“Lives have been saved and families have been supported through times of extreme crisis. Hope(D) acknowledges the tremendous work they have done in our community to date and will continue to do in different ways in the future.”

Initially setup in 2003 to provide support to those bereaved by suicide, they later focussed on intervening early in a clients’ mental health journey, “before a current crisis becomes more advanced”.

On their website they explained that as a charity in existence for 17 years, “we are a ‘not for profit’ organisation, and do not currently receive any government funding or assistance. We exist on your generosity.”

People flocked to offer the organisation their support in the comments section.

“I'm so sorry to hear this, what an amazing organisation that has supported people from all across the County for years,” one person wrote.

“I hope that this is a wake up call to the HSE that community non-profit services are struggling to plug the gaps that they are responsible for filling and finally step in and step up.

Well done to everyone involved over the years.”

Another added: “Absolutely devastated by this news, such a massive loss to our community. Thank you so much for all your help, you'll be sorely missed.”

One person said they were “so sorry to hear this sad news and the loss of such a much needed and lifesaving service”.

“I can imagine how painful it must be to close the doors. Well done and a massive thanks to everyone who has been involved over the years and all the hard work and dedication in keeping things going. Those who availed of your services will never forget the support given. Best wishes to everyone.”

If you have been affected by this article or are in crisis contact the Samaritans here or on 116 123.