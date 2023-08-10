Devastated widower demands answers after wife misdiagnosed by disgraced neurologist

‘Rachel’s death just destroyed me... I lost everything because of Dr Watt’

Disgraced neurologist Dr Michael Watt has been at the centre of one of the UK's largest patient recalls. Watt worked as Neurology consultant for the Belfast Trust, a recent inquiry found that the Belfast Trust failed to act early on concerns raised by patients

George H Smyth lost his 46-year-old wife Rachel in January 2018 after Dr Watt treated her for lupus when in fact she had multiple sclerosis.

The Ardglass renowned artist says his life spiralled out of control and he almost killed himself with alcohol as he fought to deal with the unnecessary loss of his “best friend”.

“Rachel’s death destroyed my life,” says 54-year-old George. “We had a perfect life. We met at school and had been together for 31 years. We lived in a beautiful house on Tyrella beach where I painted, and she ran a successful business.

“I was getting five-figure sums for my paintings and sold many to famous people, but Rachel was my muse. I painted her hundreds of times, but she was more than that. I only did private commissions and when one was finished it wouldn’t leave the house until Rachel had given it the thumbs-up.

“We travelled the world together and spent a lot of time in LA and Barcelona. I had an exhibition in the Waldorf Astoria in New York in 2009 and that’s one of my favourite memories of Rachel, seeing her happy at it. We were successful but we worked really hard for it.”

George says the nature of Rachel’s death and the ongoing lack of truth and justice only exacerbated his devastation.

“My drinking got out of control,” says George. “I’m not ashamed to talk about it but I was drinking to escape, my brain had short-circuited, nothing made sense in the world and when I was drunk it didn’t matter anyway.

“I was waking up at 5.30 in the morning to start drinking, and the goal of the day was to make sure there was always alcohol in the house. I employed a driver to ferry me about from bar to bar, friend’s houses or just the supermarket – anywhere there was alcohol. It became my job, not painting.

“When Rachel died I employed a solicitor to take on the case for me and I assumed he would get the answers – but after two months he brought me in and said he was disgusted with the Belfast Trust because they weren’t cooperating and he could no longer take my money.

“I had just assumed because it was clear Dr Watt had f**ked up that the truth would come out but I didn’t bank on the Trust making it really difficult. They were covering for themselves because they had been aware of issues with Dr Watt as far back as 2007.

“I was hospitalised three times in 2021. The final time I was pretty much gone for two days and the hospital gathered my friends and family to my bedside. My mates told me afterwards they had bought new suits for my funeral, but I came round and the doctor gave me a reality check.”

George H Smyth with Rachel

Now, having quit booze almost two years ago, he’s dedicating his life to fighting for justice for Rachel and potentially thousands of other patients who died under the care of Dr Watt.

Speaking to the Sunday World, George says one of the most troubling aspects of what happened to his wife is the fact he instantly took a dislike to Watt after their first meeting despite him being the supposed guru of brain doctors. “I didn’t like him as soon as I met him,” said George, who not only lost the love of his live of 31 years but also lost his home, his business and very nearly his life as a result.

“Rachel was beautiful, and I could tell immediately he was pretty much ogling her at that first meeting. There was just something about him I didn’t trust.

George H Smyth with Rachel

“I told a friend I was worried about the drugs Dr Watt was giving Rachel and said what if they end up killing her. I remember my friend telling me ‘Don’t say that George, that won’t happen’.

“I remember saying to Rachel I didn’t trust him and she went nuts because Dr Watt was so highly regarded – so I never opened my mouth again,” says George.

“I’ll never forget when the referral letter for her to see Dr Watt arrived in the post – Rachel was standing there with it and it was like she’d just found the golden ticket for Willy Wonka’s factory.

“All roads in the health system led to Dr Watt. He was seen as God or something. In the last year of Rachel’s life we tried to get her to see other specialists but everyone told us – ‘You must see Dr Michael Watt’.

As well as suffering from PTSD, George has been told he has ‘identity disruption’ and ‘anticipatory grief’. This means he feared the worst and it happened.

“Rachel’s health got worse and worse under Dr Watt after he started treating her in 2015,” he says. “Dr Watt was jumping between conditions. He was treating her for lupus and then MS and eventually back to lupus. He was always telling us about new drugs which were working for someone else and Rachel would get excited and she’d have hope.

“But she actually had MS and one of the drugs Watt was giving her shocked our GP when they heard she was on it. They told Rachel to stop taking them straight way.

“Eventually, she ended up in hospital over Christmas of 2017 as she had an infection to a cut on her leg which she couldn’t fight because her blood was so thin.

“It was the worst Christmas ever. I was up with her most of that Christmas Day and it was a living nightmare, it wasn’t my wife lying in the bed.

“She died three weeks later from pneumonia which she couldn’t fight off because of the drugs Dr Watt had her on.”

George Smyth joins protestors outside the Department of Health

A Royal College Of Physicians report into the care of Rachel by Dr Watt delivered to George last year confirmed his worst fears.

It states that Dr Watt diagnosed her with ‘inflammatory neurological disease’ and gave her drugs to treat lupus and MS but they state, “however the evidence was that the patient had secondary progressive MS”.

Furthermore, they recommended her case should be referred to the coroner because the “inaccurate diagnosis... led to the patient being exposed to unnecessary and potentially dangerous treatments”.

George H Smyth selling one of his works to Chris Eubank

Dr Watt made hundreds of misdiagnoses in patients over two decades. including stroke, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and epilepsy in what is developing into the biggest scandal to ever hit the health service.

Many patients were told they had serious conditions they didn’t have and were given dangerous medication they didn’t need to take, while the Belfast Trust and Health Minister Robin Swann have apologised for failing to act sooner.

As well as leaving thousands of living patients with horrific misdiagnoses, there have been thousands of former patients who have passed away while under his “care”.

Over the last year the Sunday World has highlighted the cases of some of those families who are fighting for justice and truth about what happened to their loved ones – families who feel their relatives might still be alive today had they not been misdiagnosed by Dr Watt.

George says Rachel is just one of around 3,500 patients who died under Dr Watt’s care and has called for the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) to study all those deaths as they were commissioned to do by the Department of Health five years ago.

George has teamed up with a number of other relatives of deceased patients of Dr Watt.

“At the start, I thought I was the only one,” he says. “I didn’t know until the last couple of years that there were many more like me out there.

“In the year that has passed (since he received that report) I have got nowhere with the RQIA, the General Medical Council, the coroner or the PSNI.

“Given the overwhelming amount of evidence that Michael Watt was a victim maker, it seems odd that the PSNI have not asked for witness statements or even interviewed him.

“There’s 2,000 office hours in a year so how can the PSNI not know by now if there’s a case to answer for Dr Watt?

“All we want is justice and accountability, but we fear there is a cover-up and that people’s wages and pensions are more important than giving it to us.

“If the Trust had done their job properly when issues were raised in 2007, Rachel would still be alive and I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you.”

Today George sits in his home in Downpatrick which he admits looks more like a CID office with all the notes, files and legal documents which he’s using in his fight for truth and justice.

“My life is on hold until I get justice,” he says. “We don’t want to be told ‘lessons have been learned’ because it’s too late. The exam was failed. People died.

“But as Martin Luther King Jr said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice’.

“I believe those responsible for perpetuating this cover-up need their morals spoon fed to them.”