Department of Foreign Affairs warns Irish people to ‘exercise caution’ in France over riots

The country has seen violent protests after police killed a teenager on Tuesday.

Police officers take position during riots following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, at Champs Elysees in Paris, France, July 1, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised Irish people travelling to and from France to “exercise caution” following days of riots.

Earlier this week, the Department of Foreign Affairs took to Twitter to advise those entering France to take care and avoid areas where disturbances or riots are taking place.

A spokesperson for the Irish Embassy in Paris tweeted: “The Embassy is aware of ongoing and significant public disturbances across France.

“Irish citizens should exercise caution and avoid areas of confrontation. Keep an eye on updates from your transport provider; trams and busses in Paris will stop service early this evening.”

The warning comes following a spate of protests over the death of 17-year-old Nahel M, who was shot by police at point-blank range during a traffic stop.

Officials said that around 45,000 French police were deployed on Saturday to control the riots, with more than 700 arrests across the country.

And more than 800 fires were lit by rioters during the night, although Saturday resulted in fewer arrests overall than in previous days.

Protestors in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, south of Paris, also tried to set fire to Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun’s home before launching rockets at his fleeing wife and children.

Mr Jeanbrun was not at home at the time but his wife suffered a broken leg and one of their children was also hurt as a result of the shocking incident.

Mr Jeanbrun said he had been in his office overseeing the riots when the attack on his home took place at 1.30am on Saturday.

In a statement, the mayor said that attackers used a car to break through the gates of their home before setting the vehicle on fire so that the blaze would spread to his home.

He said the incident was "a murder attempt of unspeakable cowardice".

"A line has been crossed," he said.

"If my priority today is to take care of my family, my determination to protect and serve the Republic is greater than before," he added.