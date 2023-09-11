Delays expected following collision between Luas and car in Dublin city centre

The road and the line has since fully reopened but Luas passengers should expect delays until services return to normal scheduling

Luas Red Line services are operating with delays following a collision between a car and a tram in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

No serious injuries were reported during the incident which occurred on Benburb Street, near to the Museum stop, this afternoon.

Gardaí and firefighters from Phibsborough, North Strand and Tara Street fire stations attended the scene shortly after 1pm.

Firefighter/paramedics from Phibsborough, North Strand and Tara Street fire stations are finishing on scene at a tram/car road traffic collision in Smithfield.



🚦Delays on approach@DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/NRG3QREjrs — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 11, 2023

Luas tickets were valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

A photo shared of the collision by Dublin Fire Brigade show how the front of a Luas tram was scratched and damaged in the incident.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision this afternoon.

“There was no reports of any serious injuries. The road and line has since fully reopened to traffic,” they added.