Delays expected as N7 lanes closed while firemen clear debris from road

Gardaí attended the scene of the “road traffic incident” this afternoon at 3pm on the N7 Naas Road inbound between Junction 3 CityWest and Junction 2 Kingswood.

Some lanes on the N7 have been closed off as firefighters clear debris from the road.

The Dublin Fire Brigade took to Twitter this afternoon to tell motorists that they were also called to the scene.

They shared some photos of their firemen beside a large pile of what appears to be slate that had fallen from a lorry onto the hard shoulder and adjoining lanes.

Lane restrictions have been put in place on the road, with only one lane open at this time.

Gardaí have told drivers to expect delays.

No injuries have been reported.