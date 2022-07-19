Decision to house Ukrainian refugees in Army Camp tents ‘concerning’, says Refugee Council

The Irish Refugee Council CEO said, ‘It’s really imperative that if we are going to use tented accommodation it’s for as short a period as possible’

The Irish Refugee Council has described a decision to house Ukrainian refugees in tents in Gormanston Army Camp as “very concerning”.

The camp is expected to welcome its first new residents today as the Government is struggles to accommodate the estimated 43,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since the conflict began in February.

Some have been forced to spend the night sleeping on the floor in Dublin Airport while others are being housed in hotels across the country.

But the decision to house some of the refugees in Gormanston Army Camp is a “very serious indication of the situation we’re in,” CEO Nick Henderson told Newstalk.

“It’s really imperative that if we are going to use tented accommodation it’s for as short a period as possible,” he said.

“There’s basic legal obligations that we must adhere to as a state.

“And I actually don’t think tented accommodation would meet that standard.

“All that being said, we understand the Government are in but I think we are now beginning to pay the price for a lack of medium to long-term thinking.

“We really have to activate a new set of policies; greater coordination, other Government Departments playing their role to support the Department of Children - that’s all critical.”

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has assured refugees that their stay in Gormanston would only be temporary and that they would be there for a week “maximum”.