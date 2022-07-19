Decision to house Ukrainian refugees in Army Camp tents ‘concerning’, says Refugee Council
The Irish Refugee Council has described a decision to house Ukrainian refugees in tents in Gormanston Army Camp as “very concerning”.
The camp is expected to welcome its first new residents today as the Government is struggles to accommodate the estimated 43,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since the conflict began in February.
Some have been forced to spend the night sleeping on the floor in Dublin Airport while others are being housed in hotels across the country.
But the decision to house some of the refugees in Gormanston Army Camp is a “very serious indication of the situation we’re in,” CEO Nick Henderson told Newstalk.
“It’s really imperative that if we are going to use tented accommodation it’s for as short a period as possible,” he said.
Read more
“There’s basic legal obligations that we must adhere to as a state.
“And I actually don’t think tented accommodation would meet that standard.
“All that being said, we understand the Government are in but I think we are now beginning to pay the price for a lack of medium to long-term thinking.
“We really have to activate a new set of policies; greater coordination, other Government Departments playing their role to support the Department of Children - that’s all critical.”
Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has assured refugees that their stay in Gormanston would only be temporary and that they would be there for a week “maximum”.
Today's Headlines
Guilty plea | Boy (16) who had €1k-a-day drug addiction when he was 13 jailed for assaulting teens
'Absolute Pits' | Vogue Williams says she’d never endorse 'bulls**t’ diet pills
predator | Pimp ‘Mucky’ Martin Heaney jailed for five years today to be freed HOURS after sentencing
Tooth hurts | Kildare dad claimed gardaí mistook dentures for crack cocaine
Join the Club | Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals her favourite spot for a night out in Dublin
family brawl | CAB target and drug trafficker avoids jail for petrol station fight with other ‘grandad’
appeal dismissed | Businessman to be extradited from UK charged over raid in which Gda Adrian Donohoe died
Life-changing | Wexford family collects €5.6m Lotto jackpot
beatiful day | Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson shoots latest major film in park on Dublin’s northside
'screwed over' | €743k email fraud man says ‘I’m not part of organised crime gang, just stupid’