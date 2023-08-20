Death of elderly couple found in neglected house ‘not being treated as suspicious’

The PSNI have said they believe the deaths may have occurred some time ago

Detectives investigating the deaths of an elderly man and woman at a property in Newry are not treating the circumstances of their deaths as suspicious.

The couple were found at their home on Greenan Road on Thursday, and the PSNI have said they believe the deaths may have occurred some time ago.

A post-mortem examination for the couple has taken place and inquiries are ongoing.