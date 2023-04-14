Daughter of murdered Limerick man Jason Corbett tells US President how he inspires her

‘It is reassuring to have someone like him in office. President Biden is a good, decent, honest, and honorable human being’

The young daughter of a Limerick man beaten to death in the United States has told President Joe Biden in a tweet that he inspires her to get through her grief and to do good in the world.

Sarah Corbett Lynch, (17), Limerick City, was plunged into a daughter’s worst nightmare when her father Jason Corbett, (39), was killed in their home, in North Carolina, August 2015.

Mr Corbett’s then wife Molly Martens and her father, retired FBI officer Tom Martens, were convicted of second degree murder in 2017 and sentenced to between 20 and 25 years in jail.

The prosecution argued Mr Corbett was beaten to death with a baseball bat and a concrete brick while he slept, however the Martens claimed the injuries were inflicted in self defence, although the trial heard they had no defence wounds.

Sarah Corbett Lynch, then aged eight, and her brother Jack, then aged 10, were in the family home on the night their father died.

In 2020, the North Carolina Court of Appeals overturned the Martens convictions, stating that the trial judge made errors that were so prejudicial they denied the Martens a fair trial.

The Martens have since successfully had their retrial (June 26th) moved to Forsyth County, North Carolina, after they argued they would not receive a fair trial in Davidson County where their first trial was held.

Both Sarah (16) and Jack (18), whose mother died of an asthma attack in Limerick when they were both very young, and who did not give evidence at the Martens first trial, are expected to give testimony about the night of their father’s death, and about their father’s relationship with their then stepmother Molly Martens.

Sarah Corbett Lynch, who now lives with her brother and their aunt Tracey Lynch, in their native Limerick, reached out to President Joe Biden in 2021 when she tweeted him a letter she had written explaining how he was an inspiration to her and her family.

Reaching out again to President Biden on Friday, the final day of his visit to Ireland, Ms Corbett Lynch retweeted him the letter she sent him two years ago.

“A letter I wrote to @JoeBiden Jan 21’. Maybe someday he will get to read a letter from a 14 year old from Ireland. He will get to see as I achieve and do great things with my life #Biden #inspire #BidenInIreland #BidenInIreland’, ” Ms Corbett Lynch said.

Ms Corbett Lynch told the President she had researched his Irish ancestry and she believed he was “a man of integrity”.

“He is a man of principle and basic human kindness. I like the way that even though he has been through so much and he is still positive and working to make the world a better place,” Ms Corbett Lynch wrote.

“He seems like the type of person not to judge a book by its cover and does his research. I respect that. Joe also cares about all of the groups that need help and also the ones who don't. He is a man of the people. Every person.”

“It is reassuring to have someone like him in office. President Biden is a good, decent, honest, and honorable human being.

Thomas Martens and his daughter Molly and (inset) Jason Corbett

“I think a lot of people in power do use it for the wrong reasons. I am not worried that President Biden would ever do that. Even though generations and an ocean divides us, He is someone i look up to and some I will always look up to.”

She adds: “He is a man of integrity who has overcome so much. It makes me feel Empowered and helps me to believe that with hard work, love and kindness I can do anything I dream of doing.”

“I wrote a children's book called "Noodle Loses Dad" about my own experience when I lost my Dad at 8 years old in order to help children to cope with bereavement and loss.

“I was living in North Carolina when my Dad died. My Mam died when I was 12 weeks old of an asthma attack. I moved to Ireland with My Aunty Tracey and became part of a blended family. I am loved.

“I finally convinced Tracey to let me published my book which really helped a lot of young children. I was named as one of Ireland most inspiring young women, was nominated person of the year in my City of Limerick. In 2020 I was awarded the National Garda youth award for my advocacy work and Volunteering.”

Ms Corbett Lynch continued: “I have never written to anyone like this before. I want you to know you are inspiring.”

“My cell screensaver has one of your quotes from your nomination acceptance speech

"failure at some point in your life is inevitable - giving up is unforgivable" these words sit with me and motivate me every single day. Thank you president Biden.”