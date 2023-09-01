Daughter of killer Eamonn Lillis says ‘horses kept me sane in dark times’

Georgia Lillis’s former Bond girl mother Celine Cawley (46) was killed by her father, Eamonn Lillis,at their Dublin home in 2008.

Georgia Lillis has set up a GoFundMe page to keep the therapy horses near the children she cares for

A woman whose father killed her mother when she was a child has told how her dogs and horses “became my family” as she tried to deal with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Georgia Lillis’s former Bond girl mother Celine Cawley (46) was killed by her father, Eamonn Lillis,at their Dublin home in 2008. Now 30, Georgia says her animals helped get her through the lonely times after her mother’s death as she grew up in the family home largely on her own.

She is now desperately searching for new premises for her therapeutic equine centre for children and said: “Horses have kept me sane and on this earth through dark times.”

Georgia has five months left to find alternative accommodation before she has to leave her rented five-acre Royal Stables therapeutic riding centre in Skerries, Co Dublin. In the last month she has had to turn down a number of offers of land from people in nearby counties, but is intent on staying in the north Co Dublin area.

This is for the sake of the children she works with, most of whom have no transport to travel farther afield and many of whom are not eating or sleeping since learning of the possible closure.

She has a few suitable sites to look at in the area, but needs funds to help her realise the dream for her and the children, many of whom are on the autism spectrum, and so is appealing for donations through a GoFundMe campaign.

Parents say they have seen their children blossom under the guidance of Georgia, who has developed the five-year-old centre into a close-knit, caring community for the children.

“I didn’t want to go down the GoFundMe route, but it’s important to have the money in place so we can be ready to go for any suitable land,” she said.

“We will also have to build stables and an arena to facilitate our sessions and house our horses. We did not plan on this move, so we do not have the funds readily available. Our hand has been forced. I wanted to try and fund it all myself, but the repayments on the bank loans were astronomical.”

Georgia said she needs to stay near the children who currently come to her centre.

“I’m not leaving them behind,” she said. “Some of the children have shut down completely and have removed themselves from conversations with us. ​

“The therapy helps with social inclusion, conversation, sensory issues, emotional regulation, self-esteem and so much more.”

Georgia’s film producer mother Celine, who appeared as an actress in 1985 Bond film A View To A Kill, was killed by her Eamonn Lillis in their Howth home.

He went on trial accused of murder, but was convicted of manslaughter by a jury and sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison. With remission, he was released in April 2015.

Georgia has not been in contact with her father since his imprisonment in February 2010 and says she does not want to ever see him again.

“I have dyslexia and ADD [attention deficit disorder] so I know how incredibly powerful horse therapy can be. Horses don’t judge people, they just care about you and they are good at reading people,” she said.

“My mum had dyslexia too and always told me that there was no point in sitting in a corner, to get up and do it. She was amazing and always said there was nothing I couldn’t do. It’s not off the ground that I licked it.

“I was 16 when she passed, but I’m pretty sure that she would be so proud of me today, and that’s why I have to fight and find somewhere else for these children.

“I’m an only child and I’ve been around horses and dogs since I was four. They became and are still my family.”

Georgia said she still has Bella, her 22-year-old pony. “She’s an old showjumping mare and mum got to see her and try her out the day before she died,” she said.

“So she’s very special. I tried amateur showjumping and dressage and all of that and my mum was worried sick when I used to go showjumping.”

Georgia said she worries about what will happen to her ponies if she cannot find a new home for them.

“I’m close to my cousins and my mum’s family but I lived with my dogs and horses and developed such a strong bond with them and all animals since,” she said.

“If it wasn’t for the healing power of horses, I don’t know where I’d be right now.

“That’s another reason to find a new home. I have a lot of ponies who are in their 30s – I don’t want to even think what could happen to them if I don’t.”