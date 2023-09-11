Daughter of hit-and-run victim Kathleen Furlong ‘heartbroken’ as tributes paid

“You were an amazing mother, fiercely protective of us all and everyone you loved. Thank God I saw you last week and had the chance again to hug and kiss you and tell you how much I loved you before flying back”

Tributes are being paid online to a hit-and-run victim after she was killed in a Dublin road crash last week.

Kathleeen Furlong, aged in her 80s, died after being struck by a car shortly before 11am on Friday, September 8, at the junction of Fortunestown Way and Cheeverstown Road (R136) in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The driver failed to remain at the scene and fled the area.

However, a third party subsequently made contact with gardaí and informed investigators where the car involved could be located.

A man was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident and appeared before Tallaght District Court at this morning, September 11, 2023.

Ms Furlong (née Eccles) is predeceased by her late husband Leo and survived by her children Lorraine, Peter, Philip, Paul and Joanne.

A notice on RIP.ie reads that she will be “sadly missed by her heartbroken family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours, friends and Molly.”

Tributes have been pouring in for the mum-of-five online with many sharing their fond memories of her while offering their condolences to her family.

Ms Furlong’s daughter Lorraine wrote of her heartbreak following her mum’s death in an emotional post.

“Mum...my heart is broken,” she began.

“You were an amazing mother, fiercely protective of us all and everyone you loved. Thank God I saw you last week and had the chance again to hug and kiss you and tell you how much I loved you before flying back.

“‘I’ll be home again soon’, I said, when you asked. Here I am back home three days later after saying goodbye, only to have to say goodbye permanently.

“I know in my heart you are at peace with Dad and all the loved ones that have passed before, but it was still too soon. You were so vibrant and alive and took my breath away with your energy and love of life.

“We will all be reunited again one day when God calls us. Rest in peace my beautiful, funny, kind-hearted angel.”

Her grandson Luke added: “Rest in peace Nanny Kath. You were always so funny, kind and loved all of us dearly. Incredibly strong and independent up until the end. Love you.”

Daughter-in-law Michelle said: “To my beautiful mother-in-law. You were so kind, funny and loving. Paul myself Leo and Ben will miss you so much. Shine bright in heaven as you shone bright here. Love you”.

A family friend wrote: “I will treasure the chats and laughs that l and Kathleen had over the years. She was a very special lady. She will never be forgotten. I'm devastated and my heart️ is broke for all of the family. She is a very special angel and well deserves her wings. All of the family are in my thoughts and prayers”.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling on Fortunestown Way or Cheeverstown Road, yesterday morning between 10.30am and 11.15am, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.