Dara Calleary appointed junior minister after resignation of Robert Troy
Former agriculture minister Dara Calleary has been appointed a minister of State at the department of enterprise.
The Mayo Fianna Fáil TD resigned from his role as minister of agriculture following the Golfgate controversy.
However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin decided to appoint him a junior minister following fellow FF TD Robert Troy’s resignation last week due to controversy surrounding his property interests.
Other Fianna Fáil TDs in the running for the position were James Lawless, Niamh Smyth and Paul McAuliffe.
Cabinet ministers signed off on Deputy Calleary’s promotion this morning.
Read more
Mr Calleary will be the Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Trade Promotion, the same title as Mr Troy’s position.
He has been a Fianna Fáil TD for Mayo since 2007 and served as a junior minister for Labour Affairs from 2009 and 2011 before his short stint as a Cabinet minister in 2020.
He was also a previous deputy leader of Fianna Fáil.
The Taoiseach commented: “Dara brings considerable experience to this role, having already served in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.
“A professional and diligent worker, I have no doubt Dara will hit the ground running, in helping indigenous Irish companies face the significant challenges and opportunities ahead, as well as overseeing important legislative reforms of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.”
Today's Headlines
25 and Under | A look back at Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends from Blake Lively to Camila Morrone
'accidental landlord' | Health Minister insists he won’t follow Robert Troy and resign after failing to register property
Injuction breach | School seeks to have teacher who objects to addressing transgender student as ‘they’ jailed
Monaghan drama | Person airlifted to hospital after getting trapped under caravan in Carrickmacross
Boris Johnson filmed at police raid by bemused resident
Best man | Calum Best tipped to win Celebrity SAS show by former winner
jaw-dropping | Conor McGregor calls internet star Hasbulla a ‘gimp’ who he wants to kick over a goal post
Teen deaths | Greenvale tragedy: Two men and company behind hotel to be charged over crush
price shocker | Electric Ireland to hit more than one million households with massive price hike
Gardai help Spanish cops make largest ever seizure of pink cocaine as gang taken down