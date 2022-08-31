Dara Calleary appointed junior minister after resignation of Robert Troy

Fianna Fáil TD Troy resigned last week due to controversy surrounding his property interests

Former agriculture minister Dara Calleary has been appointed a minister of State at the department of enterprise.

The Mayo Fianna Fáil TD resigned from his role as minister of agriculture following the Golfgate controversy.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin decided to appoint him a junior minister following fellow FF TD Robert Troy’s resignation last week due to controversy surrounding his property interests.

Other Fianna Fáil TDs in the running for the position were James Lawless, Niamh Smyth and Paul McAuliffe.

Cabinet ministers signed off on Deputy Calleary’s promotion this morning.

Dara Calleary

Mr Calleary will be the Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Trade Promotion, the same title as Mr Troy’s position.

He has been a Fianna Fáil TD for Mayo since 2007 and served as a junior minister for Labour Affairs from 2009 and 2011 before his short stint as a Cabinet minister in 2020.

He was also a previous deputy leader of Fianna Fáil.

The Taoiseach commented: “Dara brings considerable experience to this role, having already served in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

“A professional and diligent worker, I have no doubt Dara will hit the ground running, in helping indigenous Irish companies face the significant challenges and opportunities ahead, as well as overseeing important legislative reforms of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.”