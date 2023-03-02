Dad of three tragically killed in Co Limerick crash ‘adored his family’

Aidan Nestor (46) died in the incident involving a truck and a car on the N21 outside Rathkeale

A father of three who was killed in a road crash in Limerick on Tuesday has been remembered as a “wonderful gentleman, who adored his family”.

Aidan Nestor (46) died in the incident involving a truck and a car on the N21 outside Rathkeale at around 3.30pm.

Mr Nestor, who had been living in Shanagolden, Co Limerick but was originally from Askeaton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His funeral on Friday will follow Requiem Mass at 11am with a private cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

On his RIP.ie page it states that the death has occurred of Aidan Nestor of Dunmoylan, Shanagolden, Co. Limerick and late of Askeaton on February 28th, following an accident.

“Predeceased by his dad Brendan. Beloved husband of Vanessa (nee Behan) adored and adoring father of Amy, Matthew and Zoe.

“Deeply regretted by his mother Ann, mother in law Helen, sister Jean, aunt Marie, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends, including co-workers in Wyeth.”

In the condolences section people have left numerous messages of sympathy including one that reads: “Condolences to all of Aidan's family at this heart-breaking time. May he rest in peace.”

Another adds: “My condolences to Aidan’s wife and family and of course the extended Nestor and Behan families on the sad loss of Aidan may he rest in peace.”

One person has written: “Sympathy to Behan and Nestor Family on the sad loss of your dearest Aidan. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May god give you strength at this sad time.”

One messenger has written: “Our deepest condolences to Vanessa, Amy, Mathew, Zoe, Ann, Jean and Maire and Helen. A wonderful gentleman, who adored his family and was so helpful to everyone who worked with him. Such a tragic loss but you are all in our thoughts and prayers. May God give him Eternal peace.”

One other person said Aidan was “a pleasure to know and work with. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. May your gentle soul rest in peace Aidan”.

Gardaí issued an appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 in the Rathkeale area between 3pm and 3.40pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.