Dad-of-three killed in horror crash named locally as two daughters remain in hospital
The man who died in a horrific crash on the N25 outside Ballinaboola, on Wednesday night has been named as PJ Whitty.
The collision occurred at approximately 7.10 p.m. Wednesday and involved two cars and a tractor.
The driver of one of the vehicles, PJ Whitty, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two juvenile female passengers of this vehicle aged six and nine were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries, with one of the two removed to a Dublin hospital due to a head injury.
She has since received treatment and is making a good recovery.
The two male drivers of the other vehicles, aged 70s and 30s, were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.
The N25 road remains closed until approximately 8 p.m. Thursday evening for a forensic investigation into the accident, with diversions in place.
Late of Hillview, Carnagh, Guserane, PJ is survived by his loving parents Kathleen and Paddy (Whitty), partner Melissa (Whelan), daughters Abby, Katie and Emily, brothers Larry, Mark, Liam, Diarmuid and Oisín, sisters Amanda, Jamie and Áine, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.
Funeral arrangements for PJ will be announced at a later stage.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling along this route between 6:40 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
