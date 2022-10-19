Dad of Brendan Óg Duffy shares story of grief one year after son’s shock death

Brendan Óg Duffy was killed in a collision last July, just hours after he led his Monaghan team to victory in the semi-final of the Ulster Championships.

The father of young GAA star Brendan Óg Duffy who was killed in a car crash last year after a major football win has opened up about his grief.

Brendan Óg – nicknamed Ógie – died in a collision last July just hours after he led the under-20 Monaghan side to victory in the semi-final of the Ulster Championship.

His father, Brendan, told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne of the unimaginable loss his family feels without the football captain.

"Loss and sadness is the flipside of love,” he said.

"And I suppose the deeper the love, the deeper the sadness.”

Brendan has written a book ‘Ómós d’Ógie’ in memory of his son who died aged 19.

Brendan Og with his mum and dad

"I suppose I'd describe it as a scrapbook and there are as many memories between the two covers as we could put in pictorial form and text," he told the show.

The book includes photographs of his son as baby up to his death, something Brendan said “gave him the opportunity to shed a tear."

"Everybody should allow themselves space to grieve.”

Brendan said the initial stages of his grief was blurred by the “adrenaline” and support, but the “raw pain” came when time wore on and the numbness of the shock wore off.

"Certainly from time to time, it just hits you in waves... but it passes as well."

Brendan said it is important to talk about his son’s death, but doesn’t want “to be defined by Ógie’s death.”

"You don’t really go back to where you were beforehand…. you make a new reality for yourself.”

The father thanked the GAA community for the support the family received in the aftermath of his death.

"Your memories aren’t as vivid now as they were a year ago. But we’re blessed because we have a lot of memories.

“We have a lot we can dip into,” Brendan said, including all the recordings of all Ógie’s matches given to the family by TG4.

Brendan Óg as a young boy

The father said just knowing those memories are there “is a great comfort.” “We have no monopoly over grief. Many are carrying their own burdens.”

He hopes the book will help others know “that other people are suffering and grieving as well.”

"I suppose I've learned a lot from this. I wouldn't dare to tell somebody how they should grieve or to understand what grief looks like to them. It's very difficult.”

The father shared the tributes that have been made in memorial of Ógie, from plaques to matches and a road in his name.

Only 1,000 copies were printed of the book, with Claire Byrne urging Brendan “to go to a reprint” because of how many people he would help with his story.