Cyclist (70s) rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after crash in Mayo

A cyclist in his 70s has been rushed to hospital following a serious crash on the N84 in Ballyhean, Co Mayo yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for information about the collision involving a car and a bicycle, which happened around midday on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The cyclist was later taken to Mayo University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. In particular, anyone who may have observed a lone cyclist on surrounding roads in the Ballyhean area between 11.30am – 12.15pm. Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team.

“Gardaí can be contacted at Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”

Investigations are ongoing.


