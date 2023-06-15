Cyclist (70s) rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after crash in Mayo
The cyclist was later taken to Mayo University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.
A cyclist in his 70s has been rushed to hospital following a serious crash on the N84 in Ballyhean, Co Mayo yesterday afternoon.
Gardaí are appealing for information about the collision involving a car and a bicycle, which happened around midday on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
The cyclist was later taken to Mayo University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.
A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.
Read more
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. In particular, anyone who may have observed a lone cyclist on surrounding roads in the Ballyhean area between 11.30am – 12.15pm. Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team.
“Gardaí can be contacted at Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”
Investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
'INAPPROPRIATE' | Teacher accused of professional misconduct over sending inappropriate Snapchats to girls
coke wave | Surfboard drugs gang wiped out after sniffer dogs discover hidden cocaine
OAP INJURED | Cyclist (70s) rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after crash in Mayo
' ALLEGED ASSAULT' | Three men arrested after man (30s) suffers head injury in Dublin attack
RIP | Sligo train accident victim Jessica McLoughlin to be laid to rest next week
'Innocent mistake' | Passengers ‘sickened’ as Ryanair announces Israel flight is arriving in Palestine
'weird' | Muireann O’Connell reveals stranger ‘pinched’ her bum during photoshoot
LATEST | Two children were in house when woman was ‘stabbed to death’ after row in north Dublin
LATEST | Woman injured in Sligo train accident says ‘I’ll never forget’ tragic aunt
horror abuse | Woman (69) admits sexually assaulting two young brothers in Co Kerry home