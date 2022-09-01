Cyclist (50s) seriously injured in crash with van in Wexford

At approximately 5.45pm on Wednesday, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a van and the cyclist on the N25, at Holmestown.

The road was closed for a period but has since reopened. Stock image

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured following a road crash in Co Wexford.

At approximately 5.45pm on Wednesday, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a van and the cyclist on the N25, at Holmestown.

“The cyclist, a man in his 50s was taken to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be serious. No other injuries were reported,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The scene was preserved for a technical examination which has since concluded. The road was closed for a period but has since reopened.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25, in the Holmestown area, between 5.30pm and 6pm yesterday evening and who have camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.