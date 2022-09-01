Cyclist (50s) seriously injured in crash with van in Wexford
A man in his 50s has been seriously injured following a road crash in Co Wexford.
At approximately 5.45pm on Wednesday, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a van and the cyclist on the N25, at Holmestown.
“The cyclist, a man in his 50s was taken to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be serious. No other injuries were reported,” a garda spokesperson said.
Read more
“The scene was preserved for a technical examination which has since concluded. The road was closed for a period but has since reopened.”
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.
They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25, in the Holmestown area, between 5.30pm and 6pm yesterday evening and who have camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Today's Headlines
video nasties | Shocking CCTV captures three men preparing for bloody revenge at caravan park
M50 chaos | Six-vehicle road collision on M50 as three people hospitalised ‘as precaution’
cost shocker | Bord Gáis to hike up electricity prices by 34% – the FIFTH increase since last year
sicko | PSNI praise victims of William Patterson for bravery after pervert pensioner is jailed
determination | Alannah Quinn Idris ‘aces’ Leaving Cert six months after losing sight after alleged assault
nightmare | Vogue Williams reveals how son now sleeps on the floor after sis showed him ‘scary’ movie
countdown | Harry Styles fans face anxious wait as tickets for Slane Castle gig go on general release
'last resort' | Judge orders arrest of teacher who refused to address transgender student as ‘they’
Shock news | Simon Delaney stuns viewers and co-hosts as he reveals he is quitting Ireland AM
two out of three | Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon joins outgoing queen Pamela Uba on red carpet for Bat Out Of Hell opening