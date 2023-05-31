‘Cruel’ AI-generated Magdalene laundry selfie causes uproar

The image forms part of an exhibition in the Royal Hibernian Academy Gallery in Dublin

An AI-generated image of four young women from a Magdalene laundry has been deemed “cruel” and “insensitive” to survivors of the institutions.

The image, by filmmaker David Lester Mooney, on display in the Royal Hibernian Academy Gallery, was created using artificial intelligence and forms part of a larger exhibition of visual arts.

It was posted on Twitter by the gallery on May 23, prompting visitors to visit the exhibition (free of charge) to “see what you think”, but many took to the replies to voice their own opinions about the artwork.

One commented that it was “tone deaf” and another felt it was “an abominable, shallow & soulless image made as an ego-stroking AI prompt by an algorithm sucking in & plagiarising other works”.

Following radio coverage of the exhibition, RTÉ’s radio culture show Arena then tweeted the image, which further garnered critical response from listeners.

Another artist commented that their own artwork had been rejected for the same exhibition “but if this is representative of the standard that the RHA select, I’m actually glad”.

Some users suggested the tweet should be deleted, but others expressed an interest in how an image like Mooney’s came to be, suggesting “the much more culturally interesting and attitudinally illuminating side of this artwork is invisible to the viewer — the prompts the artist input to the AI”.

The artist himself felt that the backlash wasn’t warranted, and gave some insight into his work saying it was an “attempt to amplify voices with a relatable and empowering self portrait, made on a laptop.”

An associate professor of art history at University College Dublin shared the tweet, asking about the origins of the backlash.

“I’m interested in the overwhelmingly negative response to this,” she wrote. “Is it because it’s a fabricated image that ‘looks’ like a 19th century historical photo? Is it because it uses AI? Is it because it poses fake Magdalene women in the banal aesthetic of the selfie?”

The RHA gallery told Independent.ie: “The work Throwback Selfies #Magdalene:010 by David Lester Mooney was selected for the exhibition through an open submission process where works go through a rigorous two part selection process and the final decision on whether a work is accepted is made by a majority vote. The selection panel believe that it is a strong image.”

The image that depicts four women in historical dress taking a ‘selfie’ is on sale for €5,000. It’s just one of 560 pieces in various styles of visual art, from architecture and sculpture to tech-generated like Mooney’s.

The Magdalene Laundries were institutions generally run by orders of the Catholic Church that housed an estimated 30,000 Irish women from the late 1700s until the last remaining laundry closed in 1996.

Women as young as 12 were housed in the institutions and often put to work in gruelling conditions and mistreated.

The laundries have been the topic of international debate and horror in the decades since they were shut down.

On his own Instagram account, Mooney shared the image and received some similar commentary.

One user asked about his “smug” replies to critics that they considered rude “given the concerns that this piece feels less like it’s exposing an atrocity we shouldn’t forget and more like you just thought of something edgy to put into an AI”, to which the artist responded: “Pretty rude? This is my personal IG account. What can I say, sorry you didn’t like it.”

Others took to his comments to congratulate the artist and express their appreciation for the artwork.

The image is on display until July 30 as part of the 193rd RHA Annual Exhibition.