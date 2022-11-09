Crowds turn out for funeral of ‘beautiful’ grandmother of Regency shooting victim David Byrne

‘She dedicated her life to her kids and family and made sure she supported us in everything that we’ve done’

There was a huge attendance for the funeral mass of the grandmother of Regency shooting victim David Byrne and gangster Fat Freddie Thompson who passed away last week.

Maria Shine was remembered as “a good and beautiful human being” at the mass that was celebrated at St Nicholas of Myra Church, Francis Street which was followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Fr Joe Kennedy highlighted the massive turnout for Maria, who would have been 92-years-of-age on the 20th of this month.

He gestured towards the congregation surrounding the coffin that had a picture of Maria placed on it, and said, when he wondered if many would attend, was told “the whole of the Liberties and the whole of Dublin will be here today to pay their respects for Maria”.

He said he was honoured to attend “this beautiful church here in the Liberties” and welcomed “everybody who's here and in such great numbers for Maria and indeed for all her family”.

He said that over the last few days he had been speaking to grandson Dan, “the youngest member of her large family” about the symbols and items reflecting a loved one's life and interests and hobbies.

Maria’s daughter Joan said Dan had a fruit bowl, “because as you know my mam sold fruit for a long, long time on Thomas Street.”

Sarah Jane, a granddaughter, brought up a family picture “because family meant the world to my mam, she was so proud of her family too”, Joan said.

“Granddaughter Lisa Jane brought up a symbol of our pocket that she used to wear with her “few bob and her chains”.

Joan added that while her mam wasn't really a drinker, she was more of “an eater”.

Great granddaughter Dottie brought up a makeup bag as “she loved her make up”.

Her son Daniel joked that if his mother had seen the crowd outside the church, she would be saying, “Jazzus, I'd sell a few bars of chocolate here”.

“She dedicated her life to her kids and family and made sure she supported us in everything that we’ve done,” Daniel added. “She was one of the hardest workers to come from this area, the last of the good stock is what you'd say.

“She had 13, kids 41 grandkids 69 great grandkids and take 10 great great grand kids.

“She was the most given, kindest person you'd ever know. She must have at one stage or another third half at Dublin 8 between all of us bringing back friends to the house and getting dinner.”

Maria Shine – formerly Roe - is the mother of Byrne’s mother Sadie.

She is also the grandmother of Byrne’s cousin Fat Freddie Thompson, who is serving a life term for the Hutch-Kinahan feud murder of Daithi Douglas in 2016.

It was noted that Sadie was absent from the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch, who is accused of her son’s murder, at the Special Criminal Court this week.

It was the first day that she did not attend court

Gardai had said earlier that they did not expect that David's brother Liam, who was named in the High Court as leader of the Byrne Organised Crime Gang, would attend his grandmother's funeral.

Liam Byrne, who is regarded by gardai as the head of the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang’s UK operations, has been living in England since his brother was killed.

Maria’s death notice on RIP.ie states that Maria Shine (formerly Roe) (née Richardson) of Dublin died peacefully on November 4, “surrounded by her loving family, at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross”.

“Maria, late of The Coombe is the “beloved wife of the late Dan and Liam and much-loved mother of Seamus, Sadie, Marie, Lisa, Yvonne, Collette, Adrienne, Antoinette, Joan, Daniel and the late Liam, Margaret and Teresa.”

He notice adds: “Sadly missed and forever loved by her loving family, brothers, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.”

Numerous tributes have been paid to Maria, including one that reads: “To Dan & family. Very sorry to hear of Maria’s passing thinking of you, May she rest in peace.”

Another adds: “Sincere sympathy to the Roe Family we hold very fond memories of Maria.”

One other person has written: “Condolences to all the family. I have fond memories of Mrs Shine. Thinking of you all at this sad time. Antoinette (Carmelia's sister) Katie and Jack.

May Maria Rest in Peace.”

Three men are on trial in connection with David Byrne’s death.

Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, denies the murder of Mr Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

Mr Hutch's two co-accused - Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney (51), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 have pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder of Mr Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles.

Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall was jailed for four years last month for facilitating the Hutch gang in the notorious killing of David Byrne. He also agreed to testify as a State witness in the trial.