Cremation takes place in India of Irish woman who was found dead in her home

Anna Lucy changed her name to Meenakshi Ammal.

An Irish woman who moved to India 15 years ago and devoted her life to the Hindu religion has been cremated in the temple town of Tiruvannamalai.

The decomposed body of Anna Lucy (75) was found in her house at Nedungavadi village by an un-named person on July 23. Police exhumed her body and sent it for post-mortem on July 27.

The autopsy confirmed that she had died of natural causes and old age. A social worker in the town described to a local newspaper how the burial took place on Wednesday of Anna.

“I and 12 other volunteers together cremated the body at the ground near the Girivalam path as per Hindu practice,” Mr Manimaran told DT Next.

Anna Lucy, known as Meenakshi Ammal

The social worker had bumped into Ms Lucy 15 years ago after she had moved to India from Ireland. Anna apparently became enamoured by the peaceful atmosphere in the temple town of Tiruvannamalai and decided to stay for life.

She settled in the town and switched over to Indian ways wearing a sari and bindi and changed her name to Meenakshi Ammal. During a chance meeting three years ago, Ms Lucy reportedly witnessed a funeral procession and requested to be cremated the same way.

The social worker explained why there had been a delay in the burial of Ms Lucy.

“Police had preserved the body in the mortuary as they had to receive permission from her relatives abroad,” Mr Manimaran said.

“Once this was received, the police requested me to do the needful. After this, I and 12 other volunteers together cremated the body at the ground near the Isanya Lingam on the Girivalam path as per Hindu practice.

“We purchased one litre of green camphor (pachai kalpuram) and used 3 kg of turmeric (manjal) and cremated the body in the presence of police officials,” he added.

It was further reported that Ms Lucy live a quiet life alone with her two dogs.

Hinduism is an Indian dharma, a religious and universal order or way of life by which followers abide. As a religion, it is the world's third-largest, with over 1.2–1.35 billion followers, or 15–16% of the global population, known as Hindus.