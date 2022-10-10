Creeslough victim Shauna Flanagan Garwe’s uncle says ‘everyone loved her’

“She was a great little character. Everyone loved her. What more can you say? She was just five years of age.”

Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe died in the Creeslough blast. Photo: An Garda Síochána/PA Wire — © PA

A relative of two victims of the Creeslough explosion has told how the awfulness of “pure human tragedy” has torn the community apart.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father Robert Garwe were killed in the explosion that tore through the Applegreen filling station in the town of Creeslough in Co Donegal last Friday afternoon.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the blast which is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

Shauna, who was only five years old, was the youngest of the 10 victims. Her mother Áine has now lost her partner and only child.

Áine’s brother Killian told how the family had decided to postpone celebrations for Áine’s birthday last week until the weekend.

That is how Shauna and Robert came to be in the service station on Friday afternoon, to buy a cake.

“It was Áine’s birthday during the week, and they decided to celebrate it at the weekend, and Shauna was excited about going down to buy a birthday cake for her mum, and this happened. It was as random as that,” Killian told the Irish Independent.

“She was a great little character. Everyone loved her.

“What more can you say? She was just five years of age. What more do you say to a five-year-old’s death? It’s traumatic.”

Killian Flanagan said word of the explosion spread very quickly around the town on Friday afternoon.

Then he described the awful waiting game relatives had to endure to find out if their loved ones were trapped in the rubble.

“There’s no other way to tell the story other than it’s a pure human tragedy,” he said.

He added that the randomness of the tragedy is what has triggered the consciousness of the nation.

“There was nobody that had to be there at that point. ‘I’ll go in and buy a coffee’ or ‘I’ll go in and buy a card’. It could have been an hour later or two hours later. It was just awful, tragic timing, and this town will never recover from this,” he added.

“Áine is numb. It’s a birthday she’ll never forget.

“It’s awful. The whole town is distraught. Devastated. We’re from Dublin originally. Áine’s been living here a few years and she has a lot of family, like cousins and aunts and uncles around here.

“It’s a small area with a very close community. I’ve never witnessed anything like this community before. I really haven’t.

“This community is incredible. I’m married into a family from rural Ireland and I have never seen anything like this. The offers of accommodation, food, the offers of help.

“We could put half of Dublin up with the offers of accommodation we’ve had. It’s unbelievable. They are the nicest people, the most friendly people.”

Those who died in the explosion were formally named by An Garda Síochána yesterday. They included three children.

As well as Robert Garwe (50) and little Shauna, James O’Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13), Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49) and Leona Harper (14) also died in the blast.

A man in his 20s remained in a critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin last night.

The seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition.

Two pupils of Mulroy College in Milford and two mothers of pupils were killed in the explosion. James Monaghan and Leona Harper were the students, and Catherine O’Donnell and Martina Martin were the mothers who died. There were other pupils from the school who suffered injuries at the scene.

Principal Fiona Temple said the school, staff and pupils had been left devastated by the tragedy.

“We are numbed by this overwhelming sadness and will work together to support all members of our school community in the coming days, weeks and months ahead,” she said.

The students, staff, board of management and parents of Mulroy College have sent their deepest sympathies to families who have tragically lost a loved one.

“We also hope that all those injured will make a full recovery,” a spokesperson for Donegal ETB said.

Parents hugged their children and people carried candles at vigils across Donegal last night as communities gathered to remember the dead.

The county is now braced for a harrowing week of funerals, with James O’Flaherty’s first to be announced. His removal will take place tomorrow with funeral mass in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday.