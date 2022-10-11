Creeslough victim Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) died ‘wrapped in her daddy's embrace’

Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) and her father Robert Garwe (50) were among 10 people who lost their lives in the blast at an Applegreen service station in the Donegal village on Friday.

Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe died in the Creeslough blast. Photo: An Garda Síochána/PA Wire

The uncle of the youngest victim killed in the Creeslough tragedy had told of how she died in her father’s arms.

They had been queuing to buy a birthday cake for her mother when the explosion happened.

Speaking to UTV, Shauna’s uncle Killian Flanagan said that his niece was found “wrapped in her daddy’s care”.

"The emergency services told us that Shauna and Robert were found with Robert's arms around Shauna," he said.

"She was wrapped in her daddy's care, in her daddy's embrace, and please God that that still remains, and he's keeping her safe wherever they are."

Shauna had just started school at Scoil Mhuir while her dad Robert, originally from Zimbabwe, worked in construction.

"Everybody knew Shauna and everybody loved Shauna, she was out and about with her dad all the time, they loved each other's company," Killian continued.

"Shauna started school a few weeks ago, five years of age, most charming and beautiful girl.

"You can picture the most mischievous, most lovable five-year-old, think of that and multiply it by two - that was Shauna."

An Garda Siochana, continues to investigate the cause of the blast in a building complex that included the service station and convenience store and residential apartments.

It is being treated as a "tragic accident". A gas leak is one theory, it is believed.

The other eight victims were 48-year-old James O'Flaherty; 14-year-old Leona Harper; 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher; 49-year-old Martin McGill; and 49-year-old Martina Martin.

Mr O'Flaherty's funeral will be in St Mary's Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday morning.

A joint service will be held for Ms O'Donnell and her son James at St Michael's in Creeslough on Wednesday afternoon.

A funeral for Ms Harper is to take place at St Mary's Church, Ramelton on Thursday.

Mrs Martin, a mother of four, will also be laid to rest on Thursday with a service at St Michael's Church, Creeslough.