Creeslough victim Leona Harper’s parents say she was ‘very special’ and a 'little gem’

The parents of Creeslough tragedy victim Leona Harper have remembered their daughter as a “very special” girl who “loved life”.

The 14-year-old was one of ten people who were killed in the explosion at the service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal on Friday afternoon.

Leona’s parents, Hugh and Donna, had a long and painful wait following the blast after they were informed that their daughter may be trapped underneath the wreckage or had already been taken to hospital.

Her body was the last to be removed from the scene.

Speaking on the Nine till Noon Show on Highland Radio, Donna thanked those who helped recover and treat their daughter.

“I didn’t personally know the digger driver but [I want to say] a massive thank you to him because he just didn’t stop until he got her. It was 24 hours before they got her. She was the last taken out,” the bereaved mum said.

Leona Harper, 14, one of the ten victims of explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday.

“But again, the doctors and everybody was amazing. They treated the whole scene from start to finish with nothing more than respect.”

Meanwhile, Leona’s father Hugh paid tribute to his little girl, saying: “Leona was a little gem. She was very outgoing, very friendly, a lovely person.

"She was very quiet, laidback, loved life, loved the outdoors, walking through fields, going fishing, spending time with her friends or going to car shows.

“She, like everybody else’s daughter to their own, was very special. She will be very sorely missed.”

Leona’s brother Anthony had previously taken to social media to remember his sister.

“I don’t know where to begin,” he wrote on Facebook on Saturday night.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better little sister. I love you so much and we all love you so much.”

It comes after hundreds of people attended vigils across Donegal on Sunday evening in memory of the victims of the blast.

During the vigil in Milford, half an hour's drive from the scene of the tragedy, prayers were said and music was played, including a song called Creeslough, which was written and played by a local musician.

Parish priest Father Stephen Gorman read a statement sent on behalf of Pope Francis, expressing his sadness at the tragic loss of life and sending his condolences to the people of Ireland.