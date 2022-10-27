Creeslough service station being dismantled to ‘make it safe’ after blast tragedy

Pictures show that part of the remaining structures at the Applegreen site, where 10 people lost their lives on October 7, are being dismantled

A Garda Crime Scene Investigator on duty at the Applegreen Service Station at the centre of the Creeslough explosion in Co Donegal. Pic: Joe Dunne

Gardai have said that work is underway at the scene of the tragic Creeslough service station explosion to make it safe.

Pictures show that part of the remaining structures at the Applegreen site, where 10 people lost their lives on October 7, are being dismantled.

A specialist team of investigation experts is overseeing the operation, while gardai are coordinating efforts with expertise from post-blast investigators from the Garda National Technical Bureau.

Other experts from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and the Health and Safety Authority are also helping to ensure that the site is safe and secure.

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council has appointed a Community Support Officer to Creeslough, to help all those affected by the tragedy.

They will be available at Unit 12 of the Wild Atlantic Campsite from 10am to 4pm today and tomorrow.

The Irish Red Cross will host a public meeting in Creeslough tonight to update the community on its plans for the distribution of funds raised through a national appeal.

The meeting takes place at Creeslough Community Centre in Massinass at 7pm this evening.

Funds from the €1.3million raised jointly by the Irish Red Cross, Applegreen, and An Post for those affected have started to be distributed.

Around €35,000 has been distributed so far.

The 10 people who lost their lives in the incident were Leona Harper, 14; Martin McGill, 49; Martina Martin, 49; Catherine O’Donnell, 39; and her 13-year-old son James; Jessica Gallagher, 24; Hughie Kelly, 59; Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; and James O’Flaherty, 48.

A further eight people suffered serious injuries, of whom one is understood to remain in a critical condition.

“The scene of the explosion is currently undergoing a make safe process and experts from a number of agencies stand ready to assist with the Garda investigation into the cause of the blast at Creeslough,” gardai said.

“The scene investigation is being coordinated by Garda National Technical Bureau (GNTB) Crime Scene Managers who are highly experienced post-blast investigation experts.

“Experts from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are also providing valuable assistance and expert guidance on site, while independent specialists in gas and oil installation failures/explosions have also been brought in to assist.”

Gardai added: “An Garda Síochána retains primacy of the scene with a Crime Scene Manager from the Garda National Technical Bureau overseeing all forensic and expert activities on site.”