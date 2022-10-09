Creeslough ‘heartbroken’ as girl (14), woman (24) and man (49) named as victims of blast tragedy

“There are no words that feel strong enough at a moment of deep sorrow such as this”

Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness at the scene

Martin McGill was among the dead

Ten people have been confirmed dead following an explosion at a petrol station in Donegal.

A five-year-old girl who walked with her dad to the shop was the youngest victim of the explosion in Donegal that claimed the lives of 10 people.

As the shocking death toll from the tragedy rose throughout yesterday, there was heartbreak in the small village of Creeslough as the names of the deceased were confirmed locally.

The second-youngest victim of the tragedy was talented 14-year-old rugby player Leona Harper.

The daughter of Hugh and Donna, Leona had two brothers, Anthony and Jamie.

“I don’t know where to begin,” her brother Anthony wrote on Facebook last night.

Leona Harper died in the tragedy

“I couldn’t have asked for a better little sister. I love you so much and we all love you so much.”

Leona’s club, Letterkenny Rugby Club also paid tribute, saying: “We are heartbroken to say our worst fears have been confirmed.

“Leona Harper tragically lost her life yesterday in Creeslough.

“There are no words that feel strong enough at a moment of deep sorrow such as this.”

Another young woman to have perished in the blast is 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher– who locals said had an apartment above the petrol station.

The tragic 24-year-old was among the first of the deceased to be removed from the rubble of the building on Friday night – by emergency workers desperately picking through the debris.

A former secondary school student at the convent in Letterkenny, she had studied abroad and travelled extensively before returning home to live in Creeslough.

Jessica Gallagher died in the tragedy

It’s understood the young woman’s father was in hospital receiving medical treatment when the tragedy occurred.

A relative confirmed Jessica’s tragic death on social media, stating: “Unfortunately, our cousin Anthony has lost his daughter Jessica in the explosion.

“Our thoughts are with her parents and two sisters and also with all the friends and family of all the other victims of this disaster.”

Jessica’s boyfriend, Conor McFadden, with whom it’s understood she was sharing the apartment, was rescued alive from the ruins of the building and rushed to Letterkenny General Hospital before later being airlifted to St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald were among the politicians who arrived in the twon to offer their condolences.

Another name to emerge yesterday was that of popular local man Martin McGill (49) who, it’s understood, was a cousin of the wife of former Donegal football team manager Jim McGuinness.

Described as a massive Celtic fan, friends yesterday told how Martin, who was originally from Scotland, had moved to Ireland and helped care for his elderly mother.

Martin McGill was among the dead

Another name to be confirmed was that of Hugh Kelly (59), from Doe Point – a scenic area just couple of kilometres outside the village.

The popular local man is understood to have worked in construction and, although not married, was in a long-term relationship with a local woman.

“He was a cheery man was Hugh,” one heartbroken friend told this newspaper. “Always a smile to greet with you with.”

The Sunday World was unable to confirm reports circulating locally yesterday that Hugh had left the shop to get money from his car when the building collapsed.

Another of the tragic victims of the explosion was local woman Catherine O’Donnell who died in the tragedy alongside her 14-year-old son James.

A five-year-old girl and her father, who locals said yesterday had gone to the shop to buy a treat, were also understood to have been among the dead taken from the building.

The little girl’s dad, originally from Zambia, is understood to have been married to a local woman.

“It would break your heart,” one local said yesterday. “To think a trip to the shop to pick up something like that could have resulted in two deaths … it’s beyond horrific.”

Sources said gardaí are likely to formally confirm the names of all 10 deceased locals later today.

In a statement last night, Gardai said: “A total of ten fatalities have now been confirmed arising from this incident.”

The dead include four men, three women, two teenagers – one male and one female – and one younger female child.

A further eight people continue to receive treatment in hospital.

The search operation at the scene was also confirmed to have concluded and no further casualties have been located.

Gardaí said: “The Garda Technical Bureau have commenced an examination of the scene, with assistance from other expert agencies, including the health and safety authority and national utility companies.

“The local coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and post-mortem examinations will take place over the coming days.

“Garda Family Liaison Officers have been appointed and are providing support and information to those impacted by this incident.

“An incident room has been established at Milford Garda Station.”