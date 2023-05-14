Crèche ordered to pay €14k to ex worker penalised for raising child/staff ratios concerns

The WRC concluded that an investigation initiated by the crèche’s owners, Anne Hartford and David Sweeney, into Ms McGovern shortly after she had raised her concern about staffing ratios was “intimidating and excessive.”

A Dublin crèche has been ordered to pay €14,000 compensation to a former supervisor who was penalised for raising a concern about a potential breach of regulations on child/staff ratios.

The Workplace Relations Commission ruled that Ohana Day Care had unfairly penalised Arlene McGovern after she had drawn attention to a potential risk to the safety of children in the crèche at a meeting on June 10, 2021.

It heard Ms McGovern resigned from Ohana Day Care – which trades as Marbles Crèche & Montessori in Swords, Co Dublin – on August 4, 2021 before the investigation was concluded because she was being ignored and felt isolated.

WRC adjudication officer, Catherine Byrne, said she was satisfied that the investigation would not have been carried out but for the fact that Ms McGovern had spoken up at the meeting.

“The complainant raised an important health and safety matter and she was penalised for doing so,” said Ms Byrne.

The WRC official said she could understand how the actions of the crèche’s owners had the effect of undermining Ms McGovern’s trust in them and that she felt she had to resign.

Although Ms McGovern found alternative employment within a few weeks, the WRC directed the crèche to pay compensation of €14,000 – the equivalent of six months’ gross pay.

Counsel for Ms McGovern, Cathy McGrady BL, had argued that her client had been penalised under the Safety, Health and Welfare and Work Act 2005 or alternatively under whistleblowing legislation for making a protected disclosure about the child/staff ratio issue.

Ohana Day Care claimed that Ms McGovern had merely contributed to a discussion over staffing ratios that was part of an agenda for a regular staff meeting.

It claimed the complainant needed to have put the issue in writing as required by the company’s handbook to be considered a protected disclosure.

Ms McGovern told the WRC that she and other colleagues were considered a nuisance for insisting on staffing lunch cover so that the crèche could comply with regulations under the Child Care Act.

She claimed staff who broke the regulations were praised but that she was not prepared to breach the ratio any longer.

Ms McGovern claimed the creche subsequently “manufactured” an investigation into her to punish her after a complaint was submitted by another supervisor, Verona Clarke.

However, an investigation by an external consultant concluded there was not enough evidence that Ms McGovern had engaged in any form of inappropriate, repeated actions in the treatment of her colleague.

In her ruling, Ms Byrne said it was clear that raising a concern about the child/staff ratio in a childcare setting was covered by health and safety legislation.

Ms Byrne said four incidents raised by Ms Clarke in her complaint about Ms McGovern had all occurred more than a year earlier.

She noted three of the incidents had already been the subject of an informal resolution process which had resulted in the two women being allocated to work in separate rooms due to Covid-19.

Ms Byrne said Ms Clarke was “evasive and unconvincing” when asked why she had complained in June 2021 about matters that had been resolved in December 2019.

The WRC official noted that Ms Clarke had intended to make her colleague suffer as she had stated in evidence that she wanted Ms McGovern to “get a fright” as the outcome of her complaint.

Ms Byrne said it was clear from Ms McGovern’s evidence that she did not like Ms Clarke and did not rate her as a colleague.

She said the complainant’s attitude to her colleague was “condescending and unkind” and she could understand why Ms Clarke was upset by their interactions.

However, the WRC said it was apparent that the crèche’s employees were split between those like Ms Clarke who wanted to collaborate with the owners and others like Ms McGovern who wanted to have their lunch breaks without fear or favour and with confidence that the child/staff ratio would be maintained.

Ms Byrne said she could not ignore the fact that the crèche had also adversely treated two other employees who voiced concern about the staffing ratio.