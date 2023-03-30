Crash victim Danny Casey (16) laid to rest in blue coffin after Limerick funeral

Danny Casey (16), from Limerick, died in hospital a few hours after the single-vehicle crash, which took place shortly after 6am on the R505/R661 at Dundrum junction.

A teenager who was tragically killed in a car accident in Co Tipperary on Sunday morning was laid to rest today.

Bereaved family and friends gathered in Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Limerick on Thursday morning for a private ceremony to celebrate the youngster’s life.

Mourners wore blue t-shirts with photos of the deceased’s face and the words ‘RIP cousin Danny/Forever 16’ printed on the front as they walked alongside the white horse-drawn hearse together, with one person carrying a speaking that blared some of Danny’s favourite songs.

The four white horses had their heads fitted with blue ostrich plumes while flags bearing the teen’s face were draped over their backs as they led the carriage and the funeral cortège to the church.

Danny, who is predeceased by his father and brother, Jason ‘Jake’ Casey, was later laid to rest in a blue coffin.

His loved ones had previously in a family member’s garden earlier this week to release blue and gold balloons in his memory, playing the poignant tune ‘I’m Coming Home’ by Morgan Heritage as the sky became filled with vibrant colour.

Meanwhile, dozens of tributes are being paid online as those close to Danny were left devastated by his shock death.

In a social media post, his sister shared a selection of photos of her younger brother and wrote: “My baby boy, only 16. Oh God, oh God, I don’t know what to say or do. I’ll never ever ever forget you.

“(You) weren’t just my baby brother u were my whole life (and) soul. Danny how am I ever going get over this.

“I can’t accept this, my best friend in life, only 16, our baby boy... I can’t believe this how am I ever going believe it.”

Another relative penned: “One cruel world we live in. Why god be so bad to take you Danny. Only 16, a baby, whole life ahead of you. What’s your mommy ever gonna do without you. Can’t believe it. Fly high my baby cousin up there with your daddy and Jake now.”

Someone else wrote: “Never seen anything like this. Rest in heavenly peace (Danny), only a baby, long life ahead of you.”

A close friend added the flood of photo tributes to the young man and said: “Rest in peace Danny. I’ll never forget you ever since we were children. You’re with your daddy and Jake now. Can’t believe it.

“Watch over your mother and sisters at this heartbreaking time. With your whole life ahead of you. One cruel world we live in. Forever 16, Danny Casey.”

And another said: “I’ve never seen sadder in my life. Rest in peace Danny Casey, you're with your brother and father now. A young boy only 16 years old️. RIP Jake and Danny, two brothers back with each other once again. Look over your poor mother and family.”

Another male juvenile and a man in his 30s were also rushed to University Hospital Limerick following the crash, with the latter remaining in a “critical condition"

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R505 or R661 between 5:00am and 6:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.