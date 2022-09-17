Crackshot US Marine who joined the Provos reveals how he shot British soldier at the border

In a startling memoir – The Yank – John Crawley reveals his part in the Conflict, and in an interview with the Sunday World he recounts his journey from New York to rural Ireland

The Yank: My Life as a former US Marine in the IRA by John Crawley.

A few hundreds away and almost instantaneously he watched through the sights as a British squaddie crumpled to the ground – the gunman was convinced it was a fatal shot.

Within seconds his firing position was under fire forcing him into a desperate dash for safety across sodden South Armagh fields, evading helicopters and foot patrols.

Three hours later he fell through the door of a safe house – soaked, exhausted but safe from the clutches of the British army.

“I had no moral compunction about killing an armed British soldier on Irish soil. I saw it as my duty to remove a British gunman from Irish politics,” he recalled as he relived his first engagement with the enemy.

“A wave of nausea swept over me. I knew that nothing on earth could bring that bullet back once I pulled the trigger.

“A muzzle blast startled the countryside. Birds scattered in a chorus of panic. Cattle ran wild-eyed in every direction. The soldier crumpled to the ground. No dramatic spinning or flailing like in the movies. He simply folded, as if every tendon in his body had been simultaneously cut.”

The shooter was John Crawley, a former US Marine who dedicated his life to the IRA’s campaign against the British state.

In a startling memoir – The Yank – Crawley reveals his part in the Conflict, and in an interview with the Sunday World he recounts his journey from New York to rural Ireland to enlisting in the hard school of the US Marines before taking his part in the ranks of an IRA Active Service Unit.

He details how he was sent to the US by Martin McGuinness to set up the gun running operation that saw him do business with notorious mobster Jim `Whitey’ Bulger.

And which saw him jailed for 10 years after the Irish Navy intercepted gun ship the Marita Ann off cost of Kerry in 1983. On board was five tonnes of guns and explosives – Crawley believes he and fellow gun runners, including former Sinn Fein TD Martin Ferris were betrayed from within the IRA in Ireland.

In 1983 he met McGuinness for the first time in John Joe McGirl’s pub in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. McGirl had been a legendary IRA Chief of Staff and his bar was a regular meeting point for the organisation.

“I was nervous, I had heard so much about McGuinness as this legendary IRA leader,” he said.

Crawley was to be left disappointed in McGuinness and despite initially ,declining the IRA’ leader’s offer of a return to the US, he soon found himself crossing the Atlantic on what would become a spectacular reversal for the terror group.

With a measly war chest of $9,000 he was going back to the States to set up an arms smuggling network – which he did with help of one of the most cut-throat gangsters in US history.

As head of the Winter Hill Gang in Boston, Bulger had extensive underworld and police contacts, he was the perfect reference point.

“I only knew him as Jim Bulger, I didn’t know him from a crow and I knew nothing about his criminal activities or operations, nor did I want to know. I had a vague notion he could help us acquire guns.

“I mean, we were doing something illegal, so I knew he wasn’t snatching handbags from old ladies, but I didn’t ask questions, I’d been given my orders and that was it.”

He said Bulger was knowledgeable about the Troubles and was generous in his support but he didn’t trust him.

“I heard later that no one was allowed to call him Whitey to his face, I didn’t trust and in the end I don’t think he trusted me, I as glad to leave him behind on the quayside in Boston.”

In a last minute change of plan they left Boston months earlier than planned on board the Valhalla, carrying with them a five tonne arsenal of weapons and explosives.

Once outside US territorial waters the cache was transferred to the Marita Ann. After 14 days at sea they reached their rendezvous point off the Kerry coast only to be greeted by the Irish Navy.

“I got the blame for trusting the wrong people in the States, but the leak came from Ireland, I know it and it cost me the next 10 years in Portlaoise.”

As for Bulger, after 16 years on the run as the FBI’s most wanted he was 2011 and jailed for a raft of offences including 11 murders – although the real number is reckoned to be in the dozens.

The wheelchair bound mobster was beaten to death in 2018 by fellow inmates.

Talking to John Crawley, is to realise you are talking to the most committed of Irish republicans. He made getting the British presence out of Ireland his life’s mission.

Born in Long Island to Irish immigrant parents – his father Brendan was from Roscommon, mum Josephine from Kerry – he always felt more Irish than American and viewed the British presence in Ireland as a wrong.

“I made the decision very early as a young man, I wanted to join the IRA,” he said.

After spending a few years living with his aunt and uncle in Ireland he returned to the US in 1976 to enlist with the Marines.

He excelled, emerging as a weapons expert, refusing offers of promotion he returned to Ireland in 1980 to join the armed struggle.

“I had no intention of writing a memoir, in fact I wanted to write a novel,” he told the Sunday World.

“But it was after a conversation with Richard O’Rawe – author and former prisoner – who suggested I write a memoir, so I did.

“I had no intention of writing a kiss and tell, it comes from the perspective of one republican’s experience. I hope what I’ve done will not be interpreted in any other way by fellow republicans.

“I don’t write about the IRA’s successes, because I don’t want to incriminate colleagues.”

He admitted his experiences of the IRA – as a highly trained soldier – were a mix of the haphazard and chaotic and the dedicated, highly skilled volunteers who took the fight to the British.

“If I had a pound for every time someone said to me ``sure even the Brits say we’re the best trained guerrilla army in the world” I’d be a rich man. The truth was something different.”

He said he found an ill-equipped but dedicated force with a hotch potch of weaponry that volunteers had not been trained to use.