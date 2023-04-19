Covid face masks ditched in Irish hospitals and other healthcare settings from today

The changes mean patients, staff and visitors no longer have to wear masks under the new guidelines.

The wearing of face masks in hospitals and other healthcare settings is no longer a mandatory requirement from today.

The decision to remove the requirement was announced in public health guidance from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre earlier this month.

Although, it specifies that the use of masks are still recommended in certain circumstances.

Healthcare workers should use a surgical mask or respirator mask “at a minimum” when interacting with patients with respiratory viral symptoms, the HPSC advises.

However, the decision to drop the mandate is a matter for each hospital. Masks will not be shelved in various key situations of patient risk.

Other occasions when staff need to cover up include when performing higher risk procedures.

It is also advised that patients in multi-bed wards should be offered masks if others are symptomatic.

In further changes to regulations introduced during the pandemic, adults with respiratory symptoms are advised to stay home and avoid contact with people until 48 hours after the symptoms have resolved.

Previously, people with symptoms were advised to take a Covid test, but the online portals for booking PCR tests or ordering antigen tests have since closed.

The changes follow the relaxation of Covid-19 measures in other countries.

Children with respiratory symptoms and who are unwell or who have a high temperature are advised to stay at home and avoid other people, the HPSC says.