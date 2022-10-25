Covid-19 infection led to some pregnant mums losing babies, Rotunda report shows

A small number of women developed Covid placentitis, an infection of the placenta, and their baby died in the womb, according to the hospital’s annual report.

The women developed Covid placentitis, an infection of the placenta, and their baby died in the womb, according to the hospital’s annual report.

“There were also a number of near misses, where the placenta was also deemed to have significant placentitis, but in which timely intervention resulted in good foetal outcomes.”

New guidelines were implemented, including recommendations to consider induction of labour by term for women who were exposed to Covid-19 during their pregnancy, particularly in the third trimester.

Separately, at the end of the last quarter of 2020, the hospital’s internal clinical risk monitoring systems observed “a recent spike in cases of moderate to severe hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE),” where the baby suffers lack of oxygen or blood flow around the time of birth.

The report said a “taskforce was immediately convened by the executive management team and a comprehensive review of all cases that had occurred during 2020 was conducted”.

“A total of 18 cases of moderate-to-severe HIE were reviewed, which represented an increase in the mean number of cases reported over the preceding five years,” it said.

“A series of recommendations were proposed by the HIE taskforce and these were then the subject of a multidisciplinary implementation group, which convened throughout 2021.

“All of the recommendations were implemented.”

The hospital had a 10pc increase in births with 8,968 babies born last year, including six triplets. The rate of caesarean section was 37pc.

Hospital master Professor Fergal Malone said: “The years 2020 and 2021 were of course dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic. As if those were not sufficient challenges, we were the victims of cyber warfare in 2021, when a vicious cyber attack targeting the HSE, created disproportionate difficulties for the Rotunda as one of only two fully digital, paperless hospitals in Ireland.

“We managed an overall 10pc increase in clinical volume in 2021. This included an increase of 800 women to 10,715 pregnancies registered for care in 2021 compared with 2020, leading to 821 more deliveries and 831 more babies to be cared for in 2021.”

No maternal deaths were recorded but there were 272 obstetric admissions to the Rotunda high-dependency unit (HDU) in 2021, with 78 major maternal illness events.

Postpartum haemorrhage, hypertensive disorders and sepsis remain the top three reasons for admission to the Rotunda high-dependency service – a consistent trend over the last five years.

There were a number of patients transferred to the Mater Hospital.