Cousin of Creeslough victim raffles tractor to raise funds for volunteer responders

Brendan Vaughan, who has been living in London for the past 41 years, is raffling a Massey Ferguson 135 tractor that was donated to him by a Donegal family

The K9 Search and Rescue Team at the launch of the tractor raffle

A cousin of one of the Creeslough explosion victims is raffling off a tractor in a bid to raise funds for the volunteers who assisted during the tragedy.

Donegal native Brendan Vaughan, whose cousin, Hugh Kelly, lost his life on the day of the explosion, is adding to the other numerous recent fundraisers that have been organised to help the devastated community.

Brendan, who has been living in London for the past 41 years, is raffling a Massey Ferguson 135 tractor donated to him by a Donegal family, also living in the city.

Brendan told the Donegal News that the four charities he is raising money for are all voluntary responder charities that are self-funded.

“Critical Emergency Medical, K9 Search and Rescue, Mevagh Fire Service and SARDA Ireland North are the beneficiaries of the draw,” he said.

The Creeslough explosion devastated the community

Critical Emergency Medical provides pre-hospital emergency care to critically ill and injured patients.

The K9 Search and Rescue dog team recently flew to Turkey to assist with the search and rescue mission following the latest earthquake.

While the Mevagh Fire Service is a voluntary fire service in Carrigart, Donegal and SARDA Ireland is an emergency search and rescue organisation.

Brendan launched the raffle at the Creeslough shop Nearby on Friday, where they have already raised a massive amount of money.

Although nicknamed ‘Tiny’ Brendan Vaughan has been is described by Fr John Joe as being the tiny man with a massive, kind and most generous heart.

As well as the €50,000 he has raised €50,000 for the Inishowen flood relief, he also helped raise another €100,000 for the treatment fund for the late Rocco McGinley.

Brendan is calling for volunteers to help him sell raffle tickets as he is keen to raise as much money as he can.

Those who are interested in helping Brendan sell tickets for this very worthy cause can contact him on 0044 7941 045767.

The tractor, which is being transported by JD Transport, will be at various locations in both Donegal and London in the next couple of weeks so keep your eyes peeled.

Raffle tickets cost €10 and the final draw will take place on November 26, 2023.