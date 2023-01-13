County Wexford man survives after being trapped in crashed car for THREE days

Emergency services arrived from Wexford and New Ross and three fire units arrived before 3pm and worked to cut the roof off of the vehicle

A Co Wexford man who was found alive three days after crashing off the road into a 20ft gully outside of Wellingtonbridge is recovering at University Hospital Waterford with multiple injuries.

John Wall (30) left his Taghmon home at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

His partner Ciara Kent (25) said: “I was sick with a cough and a cold and had fallen asleep and when I woke up I noticed the jeep was gone.”

She tried phoning John but got no response.

"I put something up on Facebook that he was missing. A woman Kathy Sinnott and her partner and her brother were driving outside Wellingtonbridge on Tuesday afternoon and they saw a black jeep.”

The black Nissan Qashqai had crashed off the road and only for road works and the fact Ms Sinnott and the occupants of the car were stopped at a traffic light, they probably wouldn’t have spotted the dark coloured jeep, Ciara said.

"Another accident had happened on the road as well. It was right beside Moran’s car garage right by the river.”

Emergency services arrived from Wexford and New Ross and three fire units arrived before 3pm and worked to cut the roof off of the vehicle.

Throughout John was in and out of consciousness.

"They were nearly two hours getting him out. The car is a total write off. The firemen have been so good and have been in touch asking how he is."

John was rushed to University Hospital Waterford with swelling on the brain, three broken bones in his back, Septicemia and a chest injury, among other injuries.

On Wednesday evening John awoke in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was able to talk with Ciara over the phone.

Ciara said the fact that he is stocky and a regular gym goer probably saved his life.

“He said he can’t wait to get back into the gym, but I told him he has a long road to recovery. The nurses and doctors have been brilliant.”

The son of Pascal Hendrick and Ann Wall, John has been visited by his parents, partner and her daughter Amelia, with whom he is very close.

“He is in a back brace and will need a lot of treatment but he is going to live. I am so grateful to the girl and her husband who found him.”