Councillor praises Wexford locals who tried to save man (60s) who died suddenly

Wexford locals have been commended for their “valiant” efforts at resuscitating a man aged in his 60s who died behind the wheel of his car on Sunday afternoon.

The man, named locally as Christopher Crowley of St Brendan’s Estate in Rosslare, was pronounced dead after his car rolled to a stop after mounting the kerb next to the playground near his home at around 2.20 pm.

The road was closed for a period and a technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, but gardaí believe that Mr Crowley may have suffered some kind of medical emergency behind the wheel before the car came to a stop. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time.

Cllr Ger Carthy

Local people were shocked and saddened by the incident and Independent councillor Ger Carthy, who was among the first on the scene in his role with the National Ambulance Service, commended the efforts made by locals to save Mr Crowley.

"Firstly, I just want to express my deepest sympathy to the family on their loss,” he said. “I also want to acknowledge members of the local community on their valiant efforts to assist this man and help at the scene prior to the arrival at the ambulance. Unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful on this occasion.”

Cllr Carthy said that the incident once again stressed the importance of local defibrillators and community first responder schemes around Wexford.

Mr Crowley’s body was taken to taken to Wexford General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Anyone with information on the collision can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.