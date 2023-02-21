Councillor condemns shocking scenes of violence that left Garda injured in Ballyfermot

Various videos of several incidents posted online show gardai being attacked by a mob with Garda vehicles also being damaged

Some of the scenes in Ballyfermot

A local councillor in Ballyfermot has condemned the shocking scenes of violence that broke out around the funeral of a young man on Monday.

In one clip a Garda can be stumbling backwards after being struck on the head as a large crowd confronted two officers.

Two Garda vehicles, a Community Policing patrol car and a marked patrol car were also significantly damaged during a sustained period of public disorder in Ballyfermot.

Dozens of scramblers and motorbikes also converged in the area.

The incident occurred as gardaí put in place a policing plan in advance of a funeral which took place in the area.

“During the course of this event a number of incidents of dangerous driving and reckless endangerment were observed by Gardaí,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“While intervening in one of these incidents, a member of An Garda Síochána was struck with a missile and has subsequently received medical treatment.”

Gardai said two men were arrested on the Kylemore Road in relation to incidents of dangerous driving and two motorbikes were seized.

Both males were taken to Garda stations in south Dublin and have since been released pending a file being sent to the DPP.

Gardai added that a policing plan remains in place in the area to ensure the safety of local residents and that investigations were ongoing.

Sinn Fein councillor, Daithí Doolan described the scenes yesterday in Ballyfermot as “wrong, unacceptable and should never happen again”.

“I hope the injured Garda makes a full recovery,” Cllr Doolan said. “What happened today raises serious questions about the Government's commitment to policing and protecting our communities.”

Cllr referred to previous incidents in the Dublin suburb last year when, in one case, a Garda car was rammed by joyriders which prompted a high- visit by the Minister for Justice to the area.

But Cllr Doolan said “promises” made by the Minister of Justice in November “continued to gather dust” and that nothing had been done.

“Ballyfermot deserves better than that,” he added. “This community needs less promises and more action.”