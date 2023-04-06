Council say they want to ‘do right thing’ with Keane Mulready Woods murder house
“The last time this matter was raised, you said you were going to do something with the house; people are walking by that house every day”
Further calls have been made to renovate a property in Rathmullen Park, which was the site of one of the country’s most heinous murders.
Voices were raised at the April meeting of Drogheda council members as Cllr Paddy McQuillan pressed official Paddy Donnelly on the plans for the house where teenager Keane Mulready-Woods met his untimely death.
“The last time this matter was raised, you said you were going to do something with the house; people are walking by that house every day, and that house is a symbol of where we were, and not where we are, or where we are going,” said Cllr McQuillan.
“It cannot be allowed to lie idle like that, and I would like to know a timeframe for when the council is going to take action, as the people in the area have to look at that house every day,”
Senior Housing Executive Paddy Donnelly said this was a matter of priority to them, but they would not be rushed on making or announcing a decision.
"This is a quite a sensitive matter, and it's not something I am willing to put any time frame on how we're approaching that and how we’re going to do it,” said Mr Donnelly.
“It is a priority but not a time priority, because of the sensitivity that surrounds it and there are representations being made separately, and we want to do the right thing by everyone; those living in the area, and those affected by it.”
