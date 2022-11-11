Cost of food essentials like bread and milk hit another ten-year high
Ten years ago even a night-out was cheaper than it is now, with club-goers now paying €16 for entry versus just €9 in 2012.
The cost of food essentials like bread, butter and milk have again hit a ten-year high.
A white sliced pan is now priced at an average of €1.63 across the country, the highest in a decade.
The national price of food, drink and other ‘luxuries’ like cinema tickets continued to rise in October, with the Central Statistics Office (CSO) painting a grim picture of the cost of living crisis.
A shopping list including just butter, bread, a litre of full fat milk and 2.5kg of potatoes will now set Irish people back over a tenner on average at €10.82.
Even things like cinema tickets have slowly been crawling upwards over the last few years as many industries continue to battle with inflation and the impact of pandemic restrictions.
In October 2022, the average movie-goer across the country paid €10.60 – another decade high. The cinema fee ten years ago cost around €8.
It’s a similar story for a night-out. For years the average entry to a nightclub across the country sat at about €9. Now, it is topping €16.
The CSO says food and non-alcoholic beverages have increased by over 10pc in a year.
“This is the highest rate of inflation since 1984,” said Anthony Dawson, a CSO statistician, on the news that the Consumer Price Index – the measure of inflation – has increased by 9.2pc.
”Household energy costs were the main drivers of the change,” he said as cost of gas soared by over 93pc since this time last year and electricity rose by over 71pc.
Pints and other drinks are also making punters feel the pinch however, especially as Heineken announces major price hikes on kegs that threaten to put pubs out of business altogether.
A 50-litre keg of Heineken will now cost pubs €185 from December 1, where it cost €169 this month.
“When do we collectively take a stand against this madness?” the owner of Kavanagh’s Pub in the Liberties said on Twitter yesterday.
The national average price of a pint of stout is currently €5.15 and a pint of larger is €5.50.
A decade ago, punters would barely be paying €4 for their pints.
