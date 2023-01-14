Cork mother and grandmother of ‘9/11 angels’ passes away aged 90

Paula Clifford-Scott’s daughter Ruth Clifford McCourt and her four-year-old granddaughter Juliana McCourt were both passengers on United Flight 175

A Cork woman who was the mother and grandmother of two people killed on 9/11 has passed away aged 90.

Paula Clifford-Scott’s daughter Ruth Clifford McCourt and her four-year-old granddaughter Juliana McCourt were both passengers on United Flight 175.

The plane, which was hijacked by terrorists, was crashed into the South Tower of the Twin Towers in New York on September 11, 2001.

Her son Ron, brother to Ruth, narrowly escaped the tragedy. He was in the lobby of the World Trade Centre when the first plane hit the North Tower.

The elderly woman died on January 11 in Mystic, Connecticut surrounded by her family.

Ruth Clifford McCourt and her four-year-old daughter Juliana McCourt — © PA

She is known for honouring the memory of the victims of 9/11 attacks, and creating the McCourt 9/11 Memorial Garden on the grounds of Lyman Allyn Art Museum.

Ruth and Juliana’s deaths devastated Paula, but she often spoke about Ruth and Juliana as angels, saying, "they're in the best place now; they have their wings."

Man arrested after cocaine worth €164k seized in Wexford house raid Gardai launch probe after body of woman (60s) recovered from River Boyne Two men (30s) arrested on suspicion of murder after another man dies in Finglas assault

Paula was the inspiration for the children’s book ‘The Thread Faery’ which was written by Amy Crockett.

She moved to the United States from Ireland after she divorced her first husband.

Her death notice reads: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Paula M. Scott of Mystic, Connecticut, who passed away on January 11, 2023, at the age of 90, leaving to mourn family and friends.”

“She was predeceased by her children, Gordon and Ruth; and her granddaughter Juliana.”

“She is survived by her sons, John, Ron, Mark and Spencer; her step-children, Fiona and Anne Scott; her extended family, Mary Clifford, Brigid Clifford, Lexie Scott, Martina Clifford, Deirdre Carroll and Mary Bryant-McCourt; her grandchildren, Linda, Jean, Gillian, Peter, Monica, Liam and Pippa.”

“She is also survived by her 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.”

Paula will be repatriated to Ireland where she will be laid to rest with her parents Hans and Gertrude Eggers in Ireland.