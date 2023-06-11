Cork man who died after balcony fall remembered as ‘great and loving teacher’

Colm McCarthy (45) died after he fell from the 23rd floor of an apartment building in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

A Co Cork-born teacher who died after he fell from a balcony in Thailand has been remembered as a “great and loving teacher”.

The body of Mr McCarthy, who is believed to have been working in the city as a language teacher, was discovered after residents reported hearing a loud bang in the early hours of Friday morning.

Security guards then found the man on the second floor of the building located in the Bang Khae district.

Police at the local Lak Song station said they were alerted to the incident at about 7.35am on Friday.

According to an investigation launched by police, the Irish national worked as a language teacher at a school in the city. However, investigations have not revealed further details of the cause of death.

Mr McCarthy was a former soccer player with Douglas AFC in Cork City.

Paying tribute, the club said: “All in Douglas Hall were saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our former player Colm McCarthy. Our deepest sympathy to parents Mick & Catherine, his sister Emer & his son Finnian. May he Rest in Peace’’.

A teaching colleague described Mr McCarthy as a great guy. She said: "With heartfelt condolences to McCarthy family. Colm’s demise was a great shock. He will be forever remembered by our students as their great and loving teacher. He was such a great guy.

"You have our deepest sympathy and unwavering support. Wishing you peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love at this time of sorrow. My heart goes out to you at this difficult time’’.

Mr McCarthy is survived by his son Finnian, wife Wineta, and parents Michael and Catherine and sister Eimear.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family and no funeral arrangements have been made as yet.

The Bangkok Post reported that police are examining CCTV “for potential clues” while forensic investigators have been examining evidence to aid the investigation.