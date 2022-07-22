Cork man on the hunt for his missing mother after she vanished to London in 90s

Tracy Murphy suddenly left her children and fled to the UK in November 1993.

A Cork man is on the hunt for his missing mother after she vanished to London in the 1990s.

Mark Edwards is reigniting the search for his mother, Tracy Murphy, who walked out on him in November 1993.

After a missing person investigation was launched, she declared herself safe and well in London, but has not been in contact with her family since.

He had a near-fatal accident earlier this year when he was hit by a jeep and almost killed while riding a motorcycle in Portugal.

Mark ruptured his spleen and liver and broke his femur before being left in a coma for three days.

With his father seriously ill, the Mahon man wants to find his mother.

Appearing on The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM today, Mark said he has spent his whole life looking for answers.

“From such a young age I’ve always been very aware of the fact that my mam had left.

“Throughout my whole life, I’ve always been wondering, and I suppose I never really got the answers because there was a lot of people affected by it.”

While Tracy has never made direct contact with her son, it is believed that she was in secret contact with her brother who has since tragically died.

“It was a touchy subject, it was never spoken about,” Mark explained.

“The information I have is information I had to source myself.”

As he got older, Mark said it was easier for him to pretend it didn’t happen as he distanced himself from his mother’s side of the family.

He said that he believes that ten years after she vanished she got in touch with family and that she may have another daughter named Amy.

Before she vanished, Mark says her career as a singer was about to take off.

“She was involved with singers from The Commitments, and a lot of big Irish singers from back then.

“She was about to become a very important person, and the fact she completely disappeared off the face of the earth, people needed answers.”

Mark’s mother dropped him off with his father before leaving his two sisters, who had different fathers, outside a nearby church.

Years later, Mark said he found a letter among his grandmother’s belonging in which his mother stated she was sorry but did not state why she was leaving.

When asked if he believed his mother didn’t want to be found he said: “100%”

But despite this, he is hopeful that they can reunite.

“It’s one of the most important things for me to be able to move on.”

Sharing a post to social media, Mark said in a direct message to his mother: “I don't expect anything from you, I don't need anything from you! Only the closure I deserve so I can move on with my life and be happy!”

Ahead of his 30th birthday, Mark lives in Portugal where he manages an Irish bar.