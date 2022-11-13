Cork man missing in Spain last seen in pub asking for directions to Malaga

Ken Moore had been holidaying along the Costa Blanca but didn’t return home as planned on October 7.

A Cork man who has been missing from Spain since last month has been spotted asking for directions in a Costa Blanca pub.

54-year-old Ken Moore was last known to be in Alicante on the weekend of October 7-9.

He had been holidaying along the Costa Blanca but didn’t return home as planned on October 7.

According to The Olive Press, Moore’s sister Tanya Foley said that she had contacted him when he didn’t arrive at the airport as he “wanted to stay a few extra days”.

However, his family were unable to contact him after this.

A witness has now reported seeing Moore at The Tavern in Orihuela Costa Villamartin, around 70km south of Alicante, between October 15 and 17.

Sharon Davies recalled speaking to him one morning while working in the pub and told The Olive Press that he had asked for directions to Malaga – which is a five hour car journey away.

“I was in The Tavern cleaning about 7.30am three weeks ago and he asked a couple of times if he could have a pint,” she told the publication.

“I told him I couldn’t serve him and that it was quite early in the morning, then he asked me how far away Malaga was.

“I said it was quite a long way away and he’d need to get there by train or plane at least and then he left.”

Ms Davies, who is originally from Stoke-On-Trent, added that Moore appeared “unkempt”.

She said that she saw him again later that morning having a beer outside The Winchester at Villamartin Plaza at around 9.30am.

He was wearing a t-shirt and shorts at the time and was carrying a black backpack.

Moore, who works in construction, left Cork for Valenica on September 17 and spent some time in Alicante before planning to further travel along the Costa Blanca.

His sister filed a missing person’s report with gardaí in Cork, who contacted Spanish police about Moore’s disappearance.

“It is very out of character for Ken to be out of contact for a long period so we as a family are appealing for anyone who may have met Ken while he was in these locations to please get in touch,” Foley said in an online statement.

“We are very greatful for any helpful information however small it may seem. (sic)”

Moore is approximately 5ft8in in height with brown hair and blue eyes. He wears a black earring on his left ear.