Cork man (20s) tragically killed in Galway crash remembered as ‘good friend’

James O’Mahony was a passenger in the car that was involved in the single vehicle crash on the N63 in Newbridge on February 5

A young Cork man who was tragically killed in a road crash in Co Galway was remembered as a “great all-around good guy” in just one of many tributes.

James O’Mahony who was in his 20s, was the passenger in a car involved in the single vehicle collision on the N63 in Newbridge near Ballinasloe, at around 12.45pm on Sunday, February 5

The driver of the car, another man who was aged in his 20s was taken to Portiuncula Hospital for treatment.

Local Councillor Michael Connolly paid tribute to the victim on Galway Bay FM's Galway Talks.

"The two young men were travelling on the N63, the car struck a tree at Newbridge and the passenger seemed to have taken the brunt of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

“The garda and the Mountbellew fire service were on the scene very promptly but when the car hit the tree, the impact of the car hitting the tree seems to have given the occupant little or no chance of surviving."

On his death notice on RIP.ie it states that the death occurred of James O’Mahony of Clashduv Road, Togher, Cork on February 5 “unexpectedly, following an accident in Ballinasloe”.

“James (late of Peloton), (is the) beloved son of Jim and Teresa (nee Hickey) and loving brother of John and Stephen. Sadly missed by his loving family, uncles John (O’Mahony) and Jim and Trish (Hickey), cousins Laura and Jack, girlfriend Aisling Walsh, extended O’Mahony family and a wide circle of friends,” it reads.

It adds that James will be reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, South Gate Bridge on Thursday from 5pm until 6pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in Church of the Way of the Cross, Togher, with funeral afterwards to St Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock.

In the condolences section people have left numerous messages of sympathy including one that reads: “So sorry to hear of the sudden tragic and untimely passing of your beloved James

“Sincere condolences to all his family, friends, girlfriend, workmates and all who knew and loved him. May James’ soul rest in peace, amen.”

Another adds: “So sad and sorry for your loss of a good friend and a great all-around good guy. Gone too soon. So for your loss as well Aisling.”

One other person offer condolences, “to James’ family and to Aisling. James was a clever, witty friend and colleague that I had the pleasure to know for many years - James will be missed by us all. May he rest in peace.

“We are so sorry for the loss of your son,” another reads: “May he rest in peace, thinking of you all at this sad time.”