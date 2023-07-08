Cork library protesters face off in dramatic scenes

"This is a march about health and safety in the workplace.”

Minor scuffles broke out yesterday before a rally organised by trade union, Fórsa, and members of Ireland First outside Cork City Library.

The rally was organised by the trade union following a number of incidents of campaigners entering libraries and ripping up certain books, whilst reportedly harassing staff.

It has been reported the Fórsa rally was attended by approximately 400 marchers whilst the Ireland First counter demonstrators numbered in the region of 20.

"We're here to send out a message of support and solidarity to beleaguered workers in the library in Cork city,” said Richy Carruthers of Fórsa.

The trade union says such incidents have taken place at several libraries around the country but many have focused on the City Library on Cork's Grand Parade.

Forsa rally

"We're here to send out a very clear signal to Cork City Council that our members are no longer wiling to work in a workplace that is surrounded by harassment, fear and intimidation.

“I think that the turnout here today from the people of Cork sends a real clear message that we are in the majority,” Mr Carruthers said.

The counter-demonstration took place before the Fórsa march, with some of those involved wearing green wearing jumpers with the slogan "education not indoctrination" on the front.

One of those, Ross Lahive, said he was present at the library to raise a "very concerning issue" regarding libraries.

"They're teaching pornography and teaching kids how to get onto dangerous adult dating apps and we're here to shine a light on this issue,” he said.

Mr Lahive’s claims, made to RTE, are disputed by library staff and are not backed up by evidence.

Placards were seen with references to porn being present in the child’s section of libraries.

Counter protest

In recent months, groups of campaigners have entered libraries and targeted what they describe as inappropriate books aimed at 12- to 17-year-olds which, they say, promote “gender ideology and pornography”.

Among the books protesters have highlighted are 'This Book Is Gay' and 'What's the T?’ as well as the ‘Trans Teen Survival Guide’ by Fox Fisher and Owl Fisher.

In April at a protest at a Fingal library, leaflets were handed out by protesters listing six books in total that they disagreed with.

In a video posted to Instagram, Juno Dawson, author of This Book is Gay, responded to the protests, including those at libraries in Ireland.

“I felt as a former teacher, that sex education for LGBTQ teenagers wasn’t very good,” the author explained.

“They weren’t learning anything they needed to keep them safe and healthy when in adult relationships so I wanted to address that with This Book is Gay,” she added.