Cork library closed “due to the actions of far-right” protesting books

A CORK politician lashed out at the closure of Cork City Library “due to the actions of far-right” activists protesting against books today.

Protestors organised a demonstration outside the library on Grand Parade over the availability of LGBTQ+ material in the library.

The small number of protestors, who want to ban a number of books, celebrated the closure of the library yesterday while other library users described them as “having worms for brains”.

A larger counter-protest against right-wing activists was also taking place in the city today.

Local councillor Dan Boyle criticised those protesting against the library.

“The closure today of Cork City Central Library due to the actions of the far right is intolerable. This is not the right to protest, it is intimidation with behaviour that is threatening in its intent.”

Cork City Council said they took the decision to close the library from 12.30pm due to the planned protest.

"This decision is taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of the public and library staff," the council said.

One of the leaders of the protests is Andy Heasman who has also taken part in a number of anti-immigrant protests.

He previously served a two-month sentence in Castlerea Prison for refusing to wear a mask on a Bus Eireann bus during covid restrictions.

Staff at the library and others around Ireland have been filmed and harassed by far-right activists unhappy with the availability LGBTQ+ material.

In one video recorded at the library this week one right wing protestor said: “these people are disgusting. It’s grooming.”

In another incident recorded this week in Ballyphehane Library in Cork staff had to leave their counter after protestors hassled them about books and wouldn’t leave.

Other customers challenged the protestors.

One customer said: “The staff at the library have told you repeatedly if you have a problem with books you go to the council and make a complaint there. That’s how you make a complaint, not with the people who are on the front desk who are essentially on minimum wage.

“We know your MO because of the months of harassment and abuse.”

He said they were ignoring the rules of the library and annoying other customers.

“But because you’re a fascist you have your own rules and think everyone else should abide them”

Another customer then joins in the criticism of the protestors and says to them: “To be honest with you if my daughter was in behind the counter there and you came in there, I’d f**k you out of it. I’d get myself arrested if my daughter was in there.”

Another customer can then he heard saying the protestors have “worms for brains” and said they were harassing staff.