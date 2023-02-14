Cork grandmother killed in house fire remembered as ‘beautiful inside and out’

Pauline Carroll (née O'Sullivan), aged in her 60s, lost her life after a fire broke out in her home in Barnavara Crescent in Banduff, Ballyvolane in the early hours of Thursday, February 9.

Tributes are pouring in for a “wonderful” grandmother who tragically died in a house fire in Cork last week.

Pauline Carroll (née O'Sullivan), aged in her 60s, lost her life after a fire broke out in her home in Barnavara Crescent in Banduff, Ballyvolane in the early hours of Thursday, February 9.

She is predeceased by her late husband Anthony O’ Toole and will be “sadly missed by her heartbroken sons” Craig and Daryl; grandchildren Keelan, Heather, Anthony, Kai, and Ashling; sisters Patsy, Marian, and Martina; brother Paul; daughters-in-law Sarah and Mylene; nieces; nephews; sister-in-law; brothers-in-law; relatives; neighbours; and friends.

Pauline is being fondly remembered online in a series of tributes online, with many extending their condolences to her loved ones.

One person wrote: “My sincere sympathies to the family of Pauline. She was great company and had a wonderful sense of humour. May she rest in peace.”

Another said: “Deepest sympathy to Pauline family on her sad passing. She was a lovely lady and had a chat with her every Tuesday. May she rest in peace”.

A third added: “Deepest condolences Daryl, Craig and family on the tragic loss of your mother. I have very fond memories of your mum. Rest in peace Pauline”.

Another person shared that Pauline was a “beautiful lady inside and out” in a sweet post.

Pauline will be reposing in Keohane’s Funeral Home in Knights Hill, Mayfield on Thursday, 16 February from 1pm with a short service at 1.45pm.

Another service will take place at the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy at 3pm.