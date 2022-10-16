Cork gardaí warn against ‘unnecessary journeys’ amid Status Yellow wind and rain warnings

They made the warning shortly after Met Éireann issued two status yellow warnings for rain and wind across several counties earlier today, the five-year anniversary of Storm Ophelia.

Gardaí in Cork are advising the public to “avoid making unnecessary journeys” due to extreme weather conditions in the county.

They made the warning shortly after Met Éireann issued two Status Yellow warnings for rain and wind across several counties earlier today, the five-year anniversary of Storm Ophelia.

A rain warning is in place for Donegal and all 11 counties in Munster and Connacht until 10pm tonight, with the national forecaster warning that heavy rain could cause “disruption” to anyone living in these areas.

Met Éireann said the wind and rain will sweep up across the country from the southwest and reach gale force in places by tonight.

"From Sunday afternoon, a spell of heavy rain will move northwards along with strengthening south-easterly winds,” Met Éireann said.

“Disruption is expected including spot flooding.”

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning was issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo this morning.

The warning came into effect at 5pm Sunday and will remain in place overnight until 12pm Monday.

“Southeasterly winds, veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 - 65km/h with gusts of 90 - 110km/h, higher near coasts and exposed areas. Disruption is expected,” Met Éireann said.

The forecaster said that the country should expect “wet and windy” conditions this evening with strong and gusty southeast winds and gale force gusts along Atlantic coasts possibly leading to disruption tonight.

Heavy, thundery rain will continue to move northwards across the country but will clear northeastwards early in the night, with clear spells following.

However, heavy showers will continue in the west and northwest.

Met Éireann said it will continue to be very windy tomorrow with "strong and gusty” westerly winds persisting.

As the rain dies off, most places will become dry and sunny and winds will ease in the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.