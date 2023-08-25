Cork councillor hits out at senator’s ‘unhelpful’ claims about porn in libraries

Senator Ronan Mullen claimed there were many parents who did ‘not want pornography to be available on children’s bookshelves’

A banner claiming there were 'only two genders, male & female' was hung by protesters outside Cork City Library during demonstrations which took place last month.

An elected member of Cork City Council has described as ‘unhelpful’ a social media post by Senator Ronán Mullen claiming public libraries were distributing ‘pornographic material’ to children as young as twelve years of age.

In a lengthy post on the social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as ‘Twitter’, Senator Mullen claimed there were many parents who did ‘not want pornography to be available on children’s bookshelves’ and claimed parents saw this ‘as a cultural priming of their children towards their early sexualisation, exposing them to risk’.

Senator Mullen’s comments follow recent protests at Cork City Library by members of a group who entered the building and sought to remove books which they claimed were pornographic.

The titles in question are believed to have concerned LGBTQ themes and material about trans-genderism.

The protests at the library were met by counter protests of people who claimed that the protests were seeking to ban books and signalled fascist tendencies.

Senator Ronán Mullen

The Forsa trade union, which represents library workers, were also involved in protests as they said their members should not be intimidated while going about their duties.

In his statement on X which did not specifically mention which books he was talking about, Senator Mullen said that ‘courteous engagement with library staff on this issue’ was ‘more than legitimate’.

"Peaceful complaints that do not target or seek to intimidate any person are perfectly acceptable, and sometimes necessary.” he said.

"The easy availability of pornography in libraries is unfortunately not surprising in this context, so right thinking parents might want to check out their library before putting their children at risk.”

Senator Mullen directed much of his post to a recent letter sent to library staff by An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, in which he said it was ‘great to see and Taoiseach writing to librarians to express his support for their work’

“His fond memories of using libraries in his youth, of discovering a love of books, seeking to learn things or seeking solitude in a library, will have resonated with many of us who saw the letter.

"But this is the third time this summer that the Taoiseach has spoken about librarians having to face library protests, and he has pointedly attributed motivations of censorship and book banning to protestors.

“On all occasions Leo has failed to get to the nub of the issue – that there are many parents who do not want pornography to be available on children’s bookshelves, who see this as a cultural priming of their children towards their early sexualisation, exposing them to risk.”

Councillor Lorna Bogue, who represents the Rabharta Glas, said what was happening in the case of Cork City Library wasn’t protest. “It’s criminal damage – they’re going in and damaging Council property.”

"That’s an extremely unhelpful comment but I’m not surprised he would make an unhelpful comment like that because he doesn’t rely on the votes of councillors to be elected as he is elected through the NUI panel.

"He’s encouraging people to engage in the damage of council property which, obviously, I think, doesn’t behove his position.”

In his statement, Senator Mullen did not specifically refer to LGBTQ or transgenderism books – just to pornography – and stressed that he was referring only to ‘courteous engagement with library staff’ and ‘peaceful complaints’ which he said were ‘perfectly acceptable and sometimes necessary’.

The Corkman has sought clarification from Senator Mullen on the books he was referring to in his comment on X but have yet to receive a response.

This newspaper has also sought comment from the Forsa union, which represents library workers, to seek its response to Senator Mullen’s posting.